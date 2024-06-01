Virginia vs. Mississippi State Live Updates | NCAA Baseball Tournament
No. 12 Virginia (42-15) takes on Mississippi State (39-21) in the winner's bracket game of the Charlottesville Regional at the 2024 NCAA Baseball Tournament on Saturday at 6pm at Disharoon Park. Follow along with score updates, play-by-play, and live analysis for the game in the thread below.
Note: most recent updates are at the top of the page in reverse chronological order. Refresh the page for updates.
Score: Mississippi State 0, Virginia 0 | T2
Top of the 2nd
Due up for MSU: Connor Hujsak, Bryce Chance, Logan Kohler
Bottom of the 1st
Griff O'Ferrall flies out to right field.
Ethan Anderson grounds out to third base.
Jurrangelo Cijntje catches Casey Saucke looking at a called strike three to end the inning.
MSU 0, UVA 0 | End 1st
Top of the 1st
Amani Larry flies out to left field for the first out of the game.
David Merson hits a bouncer up the middle for a single.
Evan Blanco strikes out Dakota Jordan, but Mershon steals second as Ference has the ball get away from him.
Hunter Hines hits a high fly ball to center field and Bobby Whalen makes the catch to end the inning.
MSU 0, UVA 0 | Mid 1st
Pregame Information
Tonight's game is set to start at 6pm and will be broadcast on the ACC Network.
The umpires for today's game are Mark Wagers (HP), Rick Allen (1B), Scott Cline (2B), and Danny Cricks (3B).
The winner of today's game advances to the regional final on Sunday at 6pm, while the loser will play an elimination game against St. John's on Sunday at 12pm.
Read a full preview of the Charlottesville Regional, including bracket and schedule information, scouting reports on each team, and other notes here: Virginia Baseball: Everything You Need to Know for the Charlottesville Regional
Mississippi State Starting Lineup
2B Amani Larry (.253)
SS David Mershon (.335)
RF Jordan Dakota (.336)
1B Hunter Hines (.245)
CF Connor Hujsak (.342)
LF Bryce Chance (.275)
3B Logan Kohler (.253)
DH Aaron Downs (.298)
C Johnny Long (.196)
SP Jurrangelo Cijntje - 8-2, 2.55 ERA
Virginia Starting Lineup
SS Griff O'Ferrall (.337)
DH Ethan Anderson (.329)
RF Casey Saucke (.349)
1B Henry Ford (.341)
C Jacob Ference (.361)
LF Harrison Didawick (.300)
2B Henry Godbout (.375)
3B Eric Becker (.353)
CF Bobby Whalen (.395)
SP Evan Blanco - 7-3, 3.50 ERA
See score updates for every game in the regional round of the 2024 NCAA Baseball Tournament here.