Cavaliers Now

Virginia vs. Mississippi State Live Updates | NCAA Baseball Tournament

Score updates and live analysis for Virginia vs. Mississippi State in the Charlottesville Regional of the NCAA Baseball Tournament

Matt Newton

Griff O'Ferrall takes a pitch during the Virginia baseball game against Penn in the 2024 NCAA Baseball Tournament at Disharoon Park.
Griff O'Ferrall takes a pitch during the Virginia baseball game against Penn in the 2024 NCAA Baseball Tournament at Disharoon Park. / Virginia Athletics

No. 12 Virginia (42-15) takes on Mississippi State (39-21) in the winner's bracket game of the Charlottesville Regional at the 2024 NCAA Baseball Tournament on Saturday at 6pm at Disharoon Park. Follow along with score updates, play-by-play, and live analysis for the game in the thread below.

Note: most recent updates are at the top of the page in reverse chronological order. Refresh the page for updates.

Score: Mississippi State 0, Virginia 0 | T2

Top of the 2nd
Due up for MSU: Connor Hujsak, Bryce Chance, Logan Kohler

Bottom of the 1st
Griff O'Ferrall flies out to right field.
Ethan Anderson grounds out to third base.
Jurrangelo Cijntje catches Casey Saucke looking at a called strike three to end the inning.

MSU 0, UVA 0 | End 1st

Top of the 1st
Amani Larry flies out to left field for the first out of the game.
David Merson hits a bouncer up the middle for a single.
Evan Blanco strikes out Dakota Jordan, but Mershon steals second as Ference has the ball get away from him.
Hunter Hines hits a high fly ball to center field and Bobby Whalen makes the catch to end the inning.

MSU 0, UVA 0 | Mid 1st

Pregame Information

Tonight's game is set to start at 6pm and will be broadcast on the ACC Network.

The umpires for today's game are Mark Wagers (HP), Rick Allen (1B), Scott Cline (2B), and Danny Cricks (3B).

The winner of today's game advances to the regional final on Sunday at 6pm, while the loser will play an elimination game against St. John's on Sunday at 12pm.

Read a full preview of the Charlottesville Regional, including bracket and schedule information, scouting reports on each team, and other notes here: Virginia Baseball: Everything You Need to Know for the Charlottesville Regional

Mississippi State Starting Lineup
2B Amani Larry (.253)
SS David Mershon (.335)
RF Jordan Dakota (.336)
1B Hunter Hines (.245)
CF Connor Hujsak (.342)
LF Bryce Chance (.275)
3B Logan Kohler (.253)
DH Aaron Downs (.298)
C Johnny Long (.196)

SP Jurrangelo Cijntje - 8-2, 2.55 ERA

Virginia Starting Lineup
SS Griff O'Ferrall (.337)
DH Ethan Anderson (.329)
RF Casey Saucke (.349)
1B Henry Ford (.341)
C Jacob Ference (.361)
LF Harrison Didawick (.300)
2B Henry Godbout (.375)
3B Eric Becker (.353)
CF Bobby Whalen (.395)

SP Evan Blanco - 7-3, 3.50 ERA

See score updates for every game in the regional round of the 2024 NCAA Baseball Tournament here.

Published |Modified
Matt Newton

MATT NEWTON

Managing Editor and Publisher, CavaliersNow Email: mattnewton@virginia.eduTwitter: @mattynewtssWebsite | LinkedIn | Instagram Matt Newton is the managing editor and publisher at CavaliersNow. He has been covering UVA athletics since 2019 and has been the managing editor at CavaliersNow since launching the site in August 2021. Matt covers all things UVA sports, including Virginia basketball and football news and recruiting, former Wahoos in the pros, and coverage of all 23 of the NCAA Division I sports teams at the University of Virginia. A native of Downingtown, Pennsylvania, Matt grew up a huge Philadelphia sports fan, but has also been a UVA sports fanatic his entire life thanks to his parents, who are alums of the University of Virginia. Matt followed in his parents' footsteps and attended UVA from 2017-2021, graduating with a degree in Media Studies and a minor in Economics in May of 2021. 