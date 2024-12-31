Virginia vs. NC State Live Updates | NCAA Men's Basketball
Virginia (7-5, 0-1 ACC) is set to host NC State (8-4, 1-0 ACC) in an ACC matchup on New Year's Eve at John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia. Follow along with score updates, play-by-play, and live analysis for the game in the thread below. Updates will be posted at each timeout in reverse chronological order with the most recent updates at the top of the article. Refresh the page for updates.
NC State 0, Virginia 0 | 20:00 1H
The starting lineups have been posted for both teams.
NC State: Dontrez Styles, Jayden Taylor, Marcus Hill, Michael O'Connell, Brandon Huntley-Hatfield
Virginia: Andrew Rohde, Dai Dai Ames, Isaac McKneely, Elijah Saunders, Jacob Cofie
As we await our 12pm ET tipoff on ESPN2 for Virginia vs. NC State, read a full preview of the game here: Virginia Basketball vs. NC State Preview, Score Prediction
Virginia vs. NC State Pregame Notes
- NC State leads Virginia 87-70 in the all-time series that dates back to January 27th, 1913.
- UVA is 43-25 against NC State in Charlottesville and 10-2 at John Paul Jones Arena, including a 59-53 overtime victory over the Wolfpack last season.
- The Cavaliers and Wolfpack played three times last season went to overtime in two out of those three games, including a 73-65 win for NC State in the semifinals of the ACC Tournament. NC State went on to win the ACC Tournament, earning an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament and continuing that run to the Final Four.
- Virginia and NC State have one common opponent so far this season, as both teams played Coppin State in non-conference action. UVA defeated Coppin State 62-45 and NC State beat Coppin State 66-56.
