Virginia vs. North Carolina Live Score Updates | NCAA Football
The Virginia Cavaliers (4-3, 2-2 ACC) are set to host the North Carolina Tar Heels (3-4, 0-3 ACC) in the 129th edition of the South's Oldest Rivalry on Saturday afternoon at Scott Stadium.
Follow along with score updates, play-by-play, and live analysis for UVA vs. UNC in the thread below. Updates are in reverse chronological order with the most recent updates at the top of the page. This article will be updated after each drive. Refresh the page for updates.
Virginia vs, North Carolina Game Notes
- The series between Virginia and North Carolina, which began with a 30-18 UVA victory on October 22nd, 1892 in Charlottesville, is tied with Georgia-Auburn as the second-most played rivalry in all of college football (129th meeting this season), trailing only Wisconsin-Minnesota, which has been played 133 times.
- UVA and UNC have played each other every season since 1919 and the Tar Heels lead the all-time series 65-59-4, though both programs count the 1956 meeting as win, as North Carolina forfeited that game due to the use of an ineligible player.
- Virginia leads North Carolina 27-26 in games played in Charlottesville, but the series is tied at 23-23 in games played at Scott Stadium.
- UVA has won five of the last seven meetings against UNC, including a 31-27 upset victory over then-No. 10 North Carolina last year in Chapel Hill. That was Virginia's first road victory over a top 10 opponent in program history after being 0-30 in those games up to that point.
- Virginia is seeking its third ACC win and third home win of the season, both of which would be most in the Tony Elliott era.
- UVA has held a lead in each of its seven games so far this season.
- Tony Elliott is 1-1 against North Carolina as head coach at Virginia, while Mack Brown has a 5-10 record against UVA in his head coaching career.
