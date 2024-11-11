Virginia vs. SMU Kickoff Time & TV Designation Announced
The week 13 Virginia football game against SMU on Saturday, November 23rd will kick off at 12pm at Scott Stadium in Charlottesville, Virginia and will be televised on ESPN2, as announced by the Atlantic Coast Conference on Monday (November 11).
This will be Virginia's fourth noon kickoff game of the season, as the Cavaliers previously played noon games against Boston College, Clemson, and North Carolina. Three of UVA's six home games this season kicked off at noon and four of the six home games were afternoon games.
This will be the just the second game all season for Virginia to be televised on one of the main ESPN channels, as the Cavaliers were previously on ESPN2 when they visited Wake Forest in week 2. All of UVA's other games were on the ACC Network, The CW Network, or ACC Network Extra/ESPN+.
Here is the full slate of ACC games for week 13 of the college football season (all times ET and on Saturday, Nov. 23 unless otherwise specified):
- NC State at Georgia Tech, 7:30pm on Thursday, November 21 on NBC
- Wake Forest at Miami, 12pm on ESPN
- SMU at Virginia, 12pm on ESPN2
- UConn at Syracuse, 12pm on ACC Network
- North Carolina at Boston College, 12pm on The CW
- Charleston Southern at Florida State, 1:30pm on ACC Network Extra
- Pittsburgh at Louisville, 3:30pm OR 4pm on ESPN2
- Stanford at California, 3:30pm on ACC Network
- The Citadel at Clemson, 3:30pm on The CW
- Virginia Tech at Duke, 8pm on ACC Network
The kickoff time and TV designation has yet to be announced for UVA's regular season finale at Virginia Tech. Here's Virginia's remaining 2024 football schedule:
Saturday, November 16th at 3:30pm: at Notre Dame (NBC/Peacock)
Saturday, November 23rd at 12pm: vs. SMU (ESPN2)
Saturday, November 30th at TBD: at Virginia Tech (TBD)
The Atlantic Coast Conference typically announces the kickoff times for each week's games two Mondays prior to the game, or 12 days in advance. However, the ACC reserves the right to exercise a six-day flex and wait until the conclusion of the previous weekend's games to determine the next weekend's kickoff times and TV designations. If the ACC does not use the six-day flex, UVA will learn the kickoff time and TV designation for the regular season finale at Virginia Tech (November 30) on Monday, November 18th.
Virginia snapped a three-game losing streak by taking down No. 18 Pitt 24-19 this past weekend on the road in Pittsburgh. That victory brings the Cavaliers to 5-4 overall and 3-3 in ACC play and needing only one more win to reach bowl eligibility. Up next, UVA faces another ranked opponent on the road as the Cavaliers are set to visit Notre Dame next Saturday (November 16th). Kickoff from Notre Dame Stadium is set for 3:30pm on NBC.
