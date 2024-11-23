Virginia vs. SMU Live Updates | NCAA Football
Virginia (5-5, 3-3 ACC) is set to host No. 13 SMU (9-1, 6-0 ACC) on Saturday at Scott Stadium in Charlottesville, Virginia. Follow along with score updates, play-by-play, and live analysis for the game in the thread below.
Updates will be posted after each drive in reverse chronological order with the most recent updates at the top of the article. Refresh the page for updates.
SMU 7, Virginia 0 | End 1Q
Jennings finds Key'Shawn Smith over the middle for 16 yards and a first down to the UVA 34-yard line. Another false start backs SMU up and Virginia gets the stop, as Corey Thomas Jr. brings down LJ Johnson after a short gain on 3rd down. SMU will attempt a 48-yard field goal on the first play of the second quarter.
Colandrea scrambles for 11 yards and a first down. On 3rd and 7, Colandrea throws high to Kobe Pace and the pass falls incomplete. He would have been short of the line to gain anyway. Virginia keeps its offense on the field on 4th and 7 and SMU brings the blitz, sacking Colandrea out near midfield. SMU takes over on downs.
SMU 7, Virginia 0 | 2:29 1Q
On 3rd and 4, Brashard Smith is tackled just shy of the first down, so the Mustangs go three-and-out and will punt out of their own end zone. Ethan Davies returns the punt and makes a move down the right sideline before getting laid out. He hangs onto the ball and Virginia will have good starting field position at the 46-yard line.
SMU 7, Virginia 0 | 4:13 1Q
Colandrea shovels a pass to Tyler Neville, who carries a defender for 12 yards and a first down on the first play of the drive. The Cavaliers try a couple more short passes to either side of the field, but both plays are covered well by SMU. A false start on Blake Steen pushes UVA back to 3rd and 16 and Colandrea can't find an open man so he scrambles for nine yards but is forced out of bounds well short of the line to gain. Virginia will punt again. Sparks sends a towering boom of a punt and Daniels retreats to his own goal line to make the catch. UVA immediately tackles Daniels and the refs rule that the ball will be spotted at the 3-yard line. The UVA fans are incensed, as it looked like Daniels might have taken himself into the end zone before he was hit and subsequently tackled, which would have resulted in a safety. As it stands, it's a 56-yard punt from Sparks and the SMU drive will start at its own 3-yard line.
SMU 7, Virginia 0 | 5:33 1Q
Jahmeer Carter and Kam Butler apply pressure on Jennings to force an incompletion on first down. Jennings steps up in the pocket and finds Roderick Daniels Jr. for 12 yards on 3rd and 7 to move the chains. SMU is twice penalized for false starts, but then Jennings throws a short pass to Moochie Dixon, who gets loose down the left sideline and is finally chased down by Jonas Sanker at the UVA 15-yard line after a pickup of 52 yards. Brashard Smith gets the carry on the next two plays and goes for 11 yards and then four yards into the end zone to put the Mustangs on the board. It's a seven-play, 78-yard drive taking less than two minutes.
SMU 7, Virginia 0 | 7:58 1Q
Anthony Colandrea tries to scramble on the first play of the drive and is brought down for a loss of one. On 3rd and 7, Colandrea scrambles for first-down yardage but Sackett Wood is called for a hold on the outside. On the do-over 3rd and 11, Malachi Fields draws a pass interference to give the Hoos a fresh set of downs. On 3rd and 4, Kobe Pace gets the carry and is brought down one yard shy of the line to gain. Tony Elliott sends out Daniel Sparks to punt it away on 4th and 1 from around the UVA 40-yard line.
SMU 0, Virginia 0 | 9:50 1Q
Kevin Jennings finds Moochie Dixon on the right sideline for 19 yards near midfield. A couple of short runs sets up 3rd and 5 and Jennings has plenty of time to throw and tries a deep ball to Key'Shawn Smith, but Kempton Shine is right there with great coverage to break up the deep ball. SMU is forced to punt.
SMU 0, Virginia 0 | 13:08 1Q
UVA wins the coin toss and defers to the second half. SMU will receive the ball to start the game.
Virginia's captains for today's game are Chico Bennett Jr., Brian Stevens, Jahmeer Carter, and Sackett Wood.
As we await our 12pm kickoff for Virginia vs. SMU on ESPN2, read a full preview of the game here: Virginia Football vs. SMU Game Preview, Score Prediction
Some pregame personnel notes for Virginia:
- Anthony Colandrea will get the start at quarterback for Virginia.
- Kam Robinson warmed up before the game today, but Trey McDonald and Dorian Jones were announced as the starters at linebacker
- Ben Smiley III will not be available for the game.
Virginia vs. SMU Pregame Notes
- This will be the first-ever meeting between Virginia and SMU, though these two programs were supposed to face each other in the Fenway Bowl in 2021, but it was canceled due to COVID-19 complications.
- UVA is facing its third-consecutive ranked opponent, which marks the seventh time in program history that Virginia has played three-straight games against ranked teams.
- Virginia is 2-5 against ranked teams in the Tony Elliott era, but both wins have come away from Charlottesville. UVA's last home victory against a ranked team came in the 2020 season, when the Cavaliers knocked off then-No. 15 North Carolina 44-41.
- SMU, who has still yet to lose an ACC game since joining the conference this summer, can clinch a spot in the ACC Championship Game with a victory over Virginia on Saturday.
- The Mustangs have won each of their last 15 conference games, a streak that extends back to the 2022 season in the American Athletic Conference.
- Virginia can clinch bowl eligibility for the first time under Tony Elliott with a win over SMU.
For more preview content for Virginia vs. SMU, including players to watch, statistical comparisons, depth charts, and injury reports, see the links below:
UVA Football: Players to Watch in Virginia vs. SMU
Stat Comparison: How Virginia Football Stacks Up Against SMU on Paper
VIDEO: Virginia Football Players Preview SMU, Senior Day
Tony Elliott Updates the Virginia Football Quarterback Situation
UVA Football Week 13 Injury Report: Kam Robinson, James Jackson, Corey Thomas
Virginia Football Depth Chart vs. SMU | Takeaways, Analysis