Stat Comparison: How Virginia Football Stacks Up Against SMU on Paper
Virginia (5-5, 3-3 ACC) will play its final home game of the season when No. 13 SMU (9-1, 6-0 ACC) visits Charlottesville on Saturday. As the Cavaliers and Mustangs prepare to clash for the first time ever on Saturday at Scott Stadium, we've got a full statistical breakdown to see how these two teams match up on paper as well as some statistical notes on SMU.
See the chart below for a full statistical comparison for Virginia vs. SMU.
Virginia
Stat Comparison
SMU
5-5 (3-3 ACC)
Record
9-1 (6-0 ACC)
24.8
Scoring Offense
39.9
388.4
Total Offense
445.3
142.2
Rushing Offense
190.9
3.9
Yards Per Rush
4.7
246.2
Passing Offense
254.4
61.8%
Completion %
63.3%
54/153 (35%)
3rd Down Conv.
59/128 (46%)
12/22 (55%)
4th Down Conv.
9/15 (60%)
31/38 (82%)
Red Zone Scores
36/43 (84%)
16/38 (42%)
Red Zone TDs
28/43 (65%)
17
Turnovers
17
13
Forced Turnovers
20
27.5
Scoring Defense
22.4
401.0
Total Defense
348.6
143.0
Rushing Defense
99.0
258.0
Passing Defense
249.6
50/139 (36%)
3rd Down Defense
49/146 (34%)
15/24 (63%)
4th Down Defense
14/32 (44%)
16-71
Sacks by-yards
23-165
29:51
Time of Possession
28:28
See below for individual stat summaries for each team's starting quarterback, top receiver, top running back, and top defender (statistically).
Quarterback
UVA Anthony Colandrea: 180/293 (61.4%), 2,017 passing yards, 12 passing touchdowns, 11 interceptions, 282 rushing yards, 2 rushing touchdowns
SMU Kevin Jennings: 151/231 (65.4%), 2,198 passing yards, 15 passing touchdowns, 6 interceptions, 315 rushing yards, 3 rushing touchdowns
Top Receiver
UVA Malachi Fields: 49 receptions, 746 receiving yards, 4 receiving touchdowns, 15.2 yards per catch
SMU Key'Shawn Smith: 25 receptions, 415 receiving yards, 4 receiving touchdowns, 16.6 yards per catch
Top Running Back
UVA Xavier Brown: 79 carries, 488 rushing yards, 1 rushing touchdown, 6.2 yards per carry
SMU Brashard Smith: 158 carries, 1,026 rushing yards, 12 rushing touchdowns, 6.5 yards per carry
Top Defender
UVA Jonas Sanker: 82 total tackles, 55 solo stops, 9 tackles for loss, 2 sacks, 1 interception, 3 pass breakups, 2 fumble recoveries
SMU Kobe Wilson: 79 total tackles, 37 solo stops, 3 tackles for loss, 1 sack, 2 interceptions, 1 pass breakup, 1 forced fumble
Some more notable statistics on SMU:
- SMU has the second-ranked scoring offense in the ACC at 39.9 points per game, trailing only Miami, and the fifth-ranked total offense in the league, averaging 445.3 yards of total offense per game.
- SMU ranks third in the ACC in scoring defense, giving up just 22.4 points per game, and sixth in the conference in total defense, allowing 348.6 yards per game.
- The Mustangs have the second-best rushing offense in the ACC, averaging 190.9 yards per game, and they've scored the most rushing touchdowns in the conference this season with 24.
- Brashard Smith is the ACC's third-leading rusher with 1,026 rushing yards on the season. He averages more than a 100 rushing yards per game and more than six yards per carry and has scored 12 rushing touchdowns.
- SMU is even better at stopping the run, leading the ACC in rushing defense and allowing less than 100 (99.0) yards per game on the ground.
- On the other hand, SMU ranks 13th in the ACC in pass defense, allowing 249.6 passing yards per game. Only Pitt, Virginia, Stanford, and Wake Forest allow more pass yards than the Mustangs.
- SMU has given up only 11 sacks this season, tied for the second-fewest in the ACC.
- The Mustangs are second in the ACC in interceptions with 14 and fourth in fumbles recovered with six.
- SMU ranks third in the ACC in third down conversion rate (46.1%) and fifth in the league in stopping opponents on third down (33.9%).
- SMU is third in the ACC in both red zone offense and red zone defense this season.
Virginia is set to host SMU for Senior Day on Saturday at 12pm at Scott Stadium. The game will be televised on ESPN2.
