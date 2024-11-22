Virginia vs. Tennessee Live Updates | NCAA Men's Basketball
Virginia (3-0) is set to battle No. 11 Tennessee (4-0) on Thursday night in the semifinals of the Baha Mar Hoops Championship at Baha Mar Convention Center in Nassau, The Bahamas. Follow along with score updates, play-by-play, and live analysis for the game in the thread below.
Updates will be posted at each timeout in reverse chronological order with the most recent updates at the top of the article. Refresh the page for updates.
Virginia 0, Tennessee 0 | 20:00 First Half
Virginia Starters: Dai Dai Ames, Isaac McKneely, Elijah Saunders, TJ Power and Blake Buchanan
Tennessee Starters: Chaz Lanier, Zakai Zeigler, Jahmi Mashack, Gavin Paull, Igor Milicic Jr.
Update: Baylor and St. John's went to double overtime in the first semifinal, with Jeremy Roach hitting a buzzer-beating three-pointer to give Baylor a 99-98 victory over St. John's. The start of the Virginia-Tennessee game will be delayed and likely will not start until around 10:20pm ET.
The winners of the two semifinal games will face off in the Baha Mar Hoops Championship Game on Friday at 9:30pm, while the losers will play in a consolation game on Friday at 7pm.
As we await tipoff for Virginia vs. Tennessee in The Bahamas, read a full preview of the game here: Virginia Basketball vs. Tennessee Game Preview, Score Prediction
Pregame Notes for Virginia vs. Tennessee
- Virginia leads Tennessee 8-5 in the all-time series, which dates back to 1917.
- UVA holds a 5-1 record against Tennessee in Charlottesville and a 3-1 record against Tennessee on neutral courts, including a pair of victories in the 1981 and 1982 NCAA Tournaments.
- The Volunteers have beaten the Cavaliers each of the three times the two teams played in Knoxville, including an 87-52 rout the last time these two teams met back on December 30th, 2013. Virginia followed up that blowout loss by winning 21 of its next 23 games, going on to win the ACC regular season title and the ACC Tournament Championship.
- UVA is scheduled to face two SEC opponents in the 2024-2025 season, as the Cavaliers are also set to face Florida as part of the second-annual ACC/SEC Challenge on December 4th.
- Virginia is 70-62 all-time against current members of the SEC, including a pair of victories over Florida and Texas A&M last season.
- Virginia went 52-48 against ranked opponents under Tony Bennett, but was 1-3 against ranked teams last season.
