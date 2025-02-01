Virginia vs. Virginia Tech Live Updates | NCAA Men's Basketball
Virginia (10-11, 3-7 ACC) is set to host Virginia Tech (9-12, 4-6 ACC) in the Commonwealth Clash on Saturday at 4pm ET (ACCN) at John Paul Jones Arena. Follow along with score updates, play-by-play, and live analysis for the game in the thread below. Updates will be posted at each timeout in reverse chronological order with the most recent updates at the top of the article. Refresh the page for updates.
Virginia Tech 31, Virginia 25 | 3:26 1H
Cofie comes up with another block and that sparks a fastbreak opportunity with Rohde feeding ahead to Taine Murray, who attacks in stride and throws down a dunk. Virginia Tech gets back-to-back easy buckets from Poteat at the rim to push the margin back to five points. McKneely backs down Hammond and spins into a baseline jumper. Tyler Johnson finds Burnham in the opposite corner for a three-pointer and he knocks it down. Ron Sanchez calls timeout with his Cavaliers trailing by six points.
Ames sets up Ishan Sharma for a jumper and he knocks it down. Tobi Lawal scores off the glass plus a foul on Power. Virginia has been called for six fouls in the first nine minutes of the game. Blake Buchanan is called for his third personal foul with 9:33 to go in the first half. Mylyjael Poteat goes 1/2 from the stripe. Cofie blocks Lawal on one end and Virginia frees up McKneely for a three on the other. UVA gets another stop and then Ishan Sharma gets a clean look from the left wing and buries it. It's a lightning-fast 6-0 run for the Cavaliers to tie the game at 21-21. Jaydon Young silences the crowd with a pull-up three late in the clock.
Virginia Tech 24, Virginia 21 | 7:26 1H
During the timeout, Virginia was assessed an "administrative" technical foul that was related to Ron Sanchez walking all the way across the court to address the officials at the beginning of the timeout. As a result, Schutt makes two free throws. Anthony Robinson was fouled before the timeout, so he takes his two foul shots and sinks them both. TJ Power checks into the game and immediately makes an impact play, snagging an offensive rebound and passing out to Taine Murray for a wide-open three. Schutt answers with his second three-pointer of the game. McKneely hits a stepback jumper, but Schutt responds with a stepback jumper of his own. Schutt has 10 points already. Patrick Wessler grabs an offensive rebound and scores off the glass.
Virginia Tech 17, Virginia 13 | 11:30 1H
Isaac McKneely finds an open Blake Buchanan on the pick and roll and Buchanan glides to the basket for the game's first points. Ben Hammond gets Dai Dai Ames to bite on a pump fake and he scores plus a foul. Ames atones for his foul with a nice mid-range jumper. McKneely gets an open look at the free throw line and knocks down the jumper. Jaden Schutt hits a three-pointer to pull the Hokies even at 6-6. Buchanan is called for his second personal foul and Tobi Lawal hits two free throws; Anthony Robinson replaces Buchanan.
Virginia Tech 8, Virginia 6 | 15:54 1H
Here are the starting lineups for both teams:
Virginia Tech: Jaden Schutt, Tyler Johnson, Ben Hammond, Tobi Lawal, Mylyjael Poteat
Virginia: Dai Dai Ames, Taine Murray, Isaac McKneely, Blake Buchanan, Jacob Cofie
UVA announced that Elijah Saunders is OUT today for the second game in a row. It appears that Andrew Rohde is active today, but is not starting.
As we await our 4pm ET tipoff on the ACC Network for Virginia vs. Virginia Tech, read a full preview of the game here: Virginia Basketball vs. Virginia Tech Game Preview, Score Prediction
Virginia vs. Virginia Tech Pregame Notes
- Virginia leads Virginia Tech 98-60 in the all-time series that dates back to 1915.
- The Cavaliers are 43-13 against the Hokies in Charlottesville and 12-4 at John Paul Jones Arena.
- UVA has won the last five games against Virginia Tech at John Paul Jones Arena.
- Virginia is 2-3 in its last five games against Virginia Tech and 6-4 in the last ten games.
- The Cavaliers and Hokies have split the regular season series in each of the last three seasons. Last season, UVA won 65-57 at John Paul Jones Arena and Virginia Tech won 75-41 at Cassell Coliseum.
- Virginia is currently tied for 13th in the ACC standings with a 3-7 conference record, while Virginia is tied for 10th at 4-6 in ACC play.