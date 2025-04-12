Virginia Women's Basketball Signs NC State Transfer Caitlin Weimar
Virginia women's basketball secured its second transfer addition of the offseason, signing NC State transfer Caitlin Weimar on Saturday (April (12). Weimar missed the 2024-2025 season at NC State, but was the Patriot League Player of the Year the previous season at Boston University.
“I’m ecstatic about adding Caitlin to our family,” said Virginia head coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton. “She is a proven double-double. She can score with either hand in the low post while defending and rebounding at an elite level. Caitlin is a culture kid who takes pride in her work ethic on and off the court. She will help us be a presence in the paint on both sides of the floor and I can’t wait to get to work with her.”
A 6'4" forward from Cortlandt Manor, New York, Weimar began her career at Marist, where she started 19 games as a freshman, averaged 8.6 points and 7.6 rebounds per game, and was named the Co-Rookie of the Year in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference. After that one season at Marist, which didn't count against her eligibility as it was the 2020-2021 season, Weimar then transferred to Boston University, where she was a regular starter for the next three years.
In 2021-2022, Weimar averaged 10.3 points and 8.7 rebounds per game. The following year, she was named the Patriot League Defensive Player of the Year after leading the conference in blocks (1.9 blocks per game) and became the second player in Boston U program history to average a double-double, ranking third in the league in scoring at 15.5 points per game to go along with 10.0 rebounds per game. Weimar also led the conference in shooting percentage at 59.7% from the floor. In the 2023-2024 season, Weimar repeated as Patriot League Defensive Player of the Year and was also named the Patriot League Player of the Year, averaging 18.7 points (led league), 10.6 rebounds, and 2.8 blocks per game (led league).
Weimar then entered the transfer portal and committed to NC State, where she intended to spend her final season of eligibility. But she never played a game for the Wolfpack, suffering a hip injury in the fall that required surgery and ended her 2024-2025 season before it began. It was reported back in January that Weimar was no longer with the program, choosing to rehab at home. She then entered the portal again and will now come to Charlottesville to play her final season of college basketball with Virginia.
Caitlin Weimar is the second transfer addition of the offseason for Virginia, joining UCF transfer Adeang Ring. Both of UVA's transfer pickups so far have been in the front court, as that is clearly the Cavaliers' biggest roster need following the departures of Latasha Lattimore and Edessa Noyan to the transfer portal.
