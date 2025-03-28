Virginia Women's Basketball Transfer Portal: Latest News and Updates
This offseason will be a pivotal one for Amaka Agugua-Hamilton and the Virginia women's basketball program. The Cavaliers have hovered around .500 overall in each of the first three seasons of Coach Mox's tenure, but it's time for them to take that next step forward. Armed with increased NIL resources, expect Virginia to take an aggressive approach to the portal this offseason in order to significantly upgrade its roster heading into the 2025-2026 campaign.
We'll use this page as our hub to track all of Virginia's transfer portal activity, including outbound transfers from the current UVA roster and incoming transfers from other schools.
This article was last updated on March 28th at 10am ET.
Virginia Women's Basketball: Latest Transfer Portal Updates
- March 26th: Virginia guard transfer Payton Dunbar announces her commitment to Providence.
- March 25th: Virginia guards Casey Valenti-Paea and Payton Dunbar enter the transfer portal.
- March 25th: Virginia forward Edessa Noyan enters the transfer portal.
- March 25th: Virginia forward Latasha Lattimore enters the transfer portal.
- March 24th: Virginia center Hawa Doumbouya enters the transfer portal.
Outbound Transfers [5]
- Latasha Lattimore, senior forward: Virginia's second-leading scorer and leading rebounder and shot-blocker from this season is headed to the transfer portal. A 6'4" forward from Toronto, Ontario, Lattimore transferred to UVA from Miami last summer and had the best season of her career, averaging 14.3 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 2.2 blocks per game and notching 11 double-doubles, including a 24-point, 15-rebound performance in Virginia's win at Virginia Tech and a 30-point, 11-rebound outing in a win at Pittsburgh. Lattimore went down with an injury in the second quarter of UVA's second round loss to Cal in the ACC Tournament and that wound up being her last game in a Cavalier uniform, as she enters the transfer portal for the third time in her career, looking for a fourth school at which to use her final year of eligibility. Read more on Latasha Lattimore here.
- Edessa Noyan, sophomore forward: Noyan joined Kymora Johnson and Olivia McGhee in Virginia's stacked 2023 recruiting class. The 6'3" forward from Sweden played in 28 games and logged three starts as a freshman and then stepped into a regular starting role this season as a sophomore, starting 23 out of the 26 games she played in and averaging 5.7 points and 4.3 rebounds per game. Noyan's best game was in the regular season finale, as she hit four three-pointers and scored 16 points in UVA's win at North Carolina. Now, Noyan enters the transfer portal with two years of eligibility remaining. Read more on Edessa Noyan here.
- Payton Dunbar, freshman guard: A 5'11" freshman from Narrows, Virginia, Dunbar showed flashes of promise in her first year on Grounds, including a nine-point effort in her collegiate debut. Dunbar played few minutes, especially later in ACC play, but appeared in 15 games overall and averaged 1.9 points in 8.1 minutes per game. Dunbar has already announced her commitment to her new school on social media; she'll head to Providence with three years of eligibility remaining. Read more on Payton Dunbar here.
- Casey Valenti-Paea, graduate guard: Valenti-Paea came to Virginia after spending two years each at Buffalo and Long Beach State, but only played one full season of basketball in those four years. A 5'9" guard from Melbourne, Australia, Valentia-Paea played in 30 of UVA's 32 games this season and averaged 2.1 points and 1.5 rebounds in 10.5 minutes per game. Though rarely called upon to be a scorer, Valenti-Paea positively impacted the game in other ways and she did have a 12-point game in Virginia's win at Pitt, her long double-digit scoring game of the season. Read more on Casey Valenti-Paea here.
- Hawa Doumbouya, redshirt freshman center: Doumbouya was initially recruited by Virginia out of high school, but committed to Maryland, where she appeared in 13 games as a true freshman in the 2023-2024 season, averaging 2.1 points and 1.5 rebounds per game. Coach Mox then brought Doumbouya to Virginia through the portal and it was announced at the beginning of the season that she would redshirt this year, setting her up to make an impact for the Cavaliers next season after a year of development. Instead, it's right back to the portal for the second offseason in a row for Doumbouya. Read more Hawa Doumbouya here.
Incoming Transfers [0]
