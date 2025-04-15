Virginia Women's Basketball Signs USF Transfer Guard Romi Levy
Coach Mox and the Cavaliers are heating up in the transfer portal. Virginia women's basketball landed its fourth transfer commitment of the offseason and second in as many days as South Florida guard Romi Levy signed with UVA on Monday night (April 14). Levy, who was the Newcomer of the Year in the American Athletic Conference in 2023-2024, joins the Cavaliers for her final year of eligibility.
“I’m thrilled to welcome Romi into our family,” said Virginia head coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton. “She is a 6-3 versatile guard who can post up smaller players or take bigger players off the bounce. She can defend and rebound as well. Romi is a mature player who wants to be a part of something special and something bigger than herself. I can’t wait to get to work with her.”
A 6'3" guard from Herzliya, Israel, Levy had an abundance of high-level basketball experience before she ever came to the United States, playing in the 2018 U18 Women's European Championships and helping Israel win the bronze medal. Levy began her collegiate career in the SEC playing for Auburn, where she appeared in 23 games and made 14 starts as a true freshman in the 2020-2021 season and averaged 5.4 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 1.4 steals per game en route to a selection to the SEC All-Freshman Team.
After missing the 2021-2022 season with a torn ACL, Levy bounced back in 2022-2023, averaging 6.7 points and 4.2 rebounds per game and playing 23 games with 14 starts before going down with another knee injury that required season-ending surgery.
Levy got a fresh start after that, transferring to South Florida, where she had a breakout season in 2023-2024, starting 28 of 33 games and averaging 14.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game and shooting a career-high 34.6% from beyond the arc. She scored in double figures in 24 of those 33 games and had 10 games with 20 or more points, including a 30-point game. That campaign garnered Levy the AAC Newcomer of the Year Award and spots on the All-AAC Second Team and AAC All-Newcomer Team.
Levy was named the AAC Preseason Player of the Year before the 2024-2025 season, but took a step back from her previous breakout campaign, starting only five of the 32 games she played in and averaging 7.1 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 1.5 assists in 19.3 minutes per game. For her career, Levy has played in 111 games with 61 starts and has scored 992 points.
Romi Levy is the fourth transfer to commit to Virginia this offseason, joining UCF forward Adeang Ring, NC State forward Caitlin Weimar, and LSU forward Sa'Myah Smith, who committed to the Cavaliers on Sunday. Though Levy is considered a guard, her size at 6'3" follows a distinct trend for UVA's incoming transfer class so far. Ring is 6'5", Weimar is 6'4", and Smith is 6'2". The Cavaliers have clearly placed an emphasize on reinforcing their roster with size and experience this offseason and they have done just that.
