UVA Women's Basketball Lands UCF Transfer Forward Adeang Ring
Coach Mox and the Cavaliers have their first transfer commitment of the offseason. Central Florida forward transfer Adeang Ring announced her commitment to the Virginia women's basketball program on Monday (April 8). Ring, a 6'5" forward who played in 23 games at UCF as a true freshman this past season, comes to UVA with three years of eligibility remaining.
Originally from Sydney, Australia, Adeang played high school basketball at Bella Vista College Prep in Phoenix and was the No. 2-ranked prospect in the state of Arizona in her class. After playing sparingly in non-conference play, Adeang became a key part of UCF's rotation in Big 12 action, playing double digit minutes in 10 of 11 games during a stretch from mid-January to late February.
On January 18th, Adeang had her best game of the season against Oklahoma State, knocking down 6/11 shots and scoring 12 points to go along with three rebounds and two steals. For the season, Adeang averaged 3.7 points and 3.2 rebounds per game in 12.5 minutes per game. Adeang shot 40.2% from the floor on 87 total shot attempts. And though she didn't shoot a very good percentage, Adeang displayed a willingness to shoot mid-range and perimeter jumpers and looked comfortable doing so. It's possible that she could develop into a capable stretch-shooting forward.
Adeang appears to be comfortable with the ball in her hands, showing a nice shot fake and then taking one dribble down the lane for a floater in this play from the game against Oklahoma State shown in the video below:
Virginia is very much in need of reinforcements in the front court following the transfer departures of Latasha Lattimore, Edessa Noyan, and Hawa Doumbouya and the graduation of Taylor Lauterbach. That leaves just RyLee Grays and Breona Hurd as the only listed forwards expected to return to UVA's roster next season. The Cavaliers are in good shape at the guard and wing positions with Kymora Johnson, Paris Clark, Olivia McGhee, and Jillian Brown all set to return, but Virginia could certainly use some more guard depth, in particular at the point guard position to play alongside Kymora Johnson, though that depends on if the oft-injured Yonta Vaughn will ever return to the court for the Hoos.
With that said, the real area of need is the front court. Grabbing a commitment from Adeang Ring is a good start, and it's always good to bring in transfers who have multiple years of eligibility remaining. But the Cavaliers will need a lot more where that came from and particularly forwards and centers who have an abundance of real-game experience and the size and physicality to compete against the other forwards in the ACC, an area where Virginia has struggled in the last few seasons. Latasha Lattimore and Camryn Taylor before her were both effective offensive players, but were often overmatched from a size standpoint against opposing ACC centers. Expect Coach Mox and her staff to aggressively pursue more players in the transfer portal who have size like Adeang Ring to remedy this issue.
We're keeping track of all of Virginia's transfer portal activity this offseason, including Cavaliers entering the portal and UVA's pursuit of transfer targets. See our transfer portal tracker here: Virginia Women's Basketball Transfer Portal: Latest News and Updates