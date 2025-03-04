Wahoos Weekly: Virginia Cavaliers All Sports Schedule & Scoreboard -3/4
Virginia Cavaliers On SI is back with another edition of Wahoos Weekly, a one-stop shop for UVA fans to see the complete schedule of Cavalier sporting events every week, updated with final scores following the conclusion of each event. This week's Wahoo sports schedule is loaded with 13 different Virginia sports teams competing in a total of 23 UVA sporting events.
See below for the full schedule of UVA sporting events for the week of March 4th-9th, including details on how to watch each event. Refresh the page for final scores for each event.
Tuesday, March 4th
3pm: Baseball vs. William & Mary, Disharoon Park (Charlottesville, VA), ACC Network Extra
4pm: Softball vs. Longwood, Palmer Park (Charlottesville, VA), ACC Network Extra
9pm: Men's Basketball vs. Florida State, John Paul Jones Arena (Charlottesville, VA), ACC Network
Wednesday, March 5th
3:30pm: Women's Basketball vs. Pittsburgh - ACC Tournament First Round, First Horizon Coliseum (Greensboro, NC), ACC network
7pm: Women's Lacrosse at Richmond, Robins Stadium (Richmond, VA), ESPN+
Thursday, March 6th
11am: Women's Squash vs. Tufts - Howe Cup Round of 16, Arlen Specter Center (Philadelphia, PA)
3pm: Men's Squash vs, Tufts - Potter Cup Round of 16, Arlen Specter Center (Philadelphia, PA)
Friday, March 7th
All day (3/7-3/9): Women's Golf - Gators Invitational, Mark Bostick Golf Course (Gainesville, FL)
3pm: Men's Tennis vs. NC State, Virginia Tennis Facility at the Boar's Head Resort (Charlottesville, VA), Live Stream
4pm: Baseball vs. Boston College, Disharoon Park (Charlottesville, VA), ACC Network Extra
4pm: Women's Tennis at Wake Forest, James Leighton Outdoor Tennis Stadium (Winston-Salem, NC), Live Stream
6pm: Softball at Virginia Tech, Tech Softball Park (Blacksburg, VA), ACC Network Extra
Saturday, March 8th
All day (3/8-3/10): Men's Golf - John Hayt Invitational, Sawgrass Country Club (Ponte Vedra, FL)
1pm: Baseball vs. Boston College, Disharoon Park (Charlottesville, VA), ACC Network Extra
1:30pm: Men's Lacrosse vs. Towson, Kinkaid School (Houston, TX), Corrigan Sports Network
2pm: Softball at Virginia Tech, Tech Softball Park (Blacksburg, VA), ACC Network Extra
2:30pm: Women's Lacrosse at North Carolina, Dorrance Field (Chapel Hill, NC), ACC Network Extra
8pm: Men's Basketball at Syracuse, JMA Wireless Dome (Syracuse, NY), ACC Network
Sunday, March 9th
All day (starting at 10am): Wrestling - ACC Championships, Cameron Indoor Stadium (Durham, NC), ACC Network/ACC Network Extra
12pm: Softball at Virginia Tech, Tech Softball Park (Blacksburg, VA), ACC Network Extra
1pm: Baseball vs. Boston College, Disharoon Park (Charlottesville, VA), ACC Network Extra
1pm: Men's Tennis vs. Wake Forest, Virginia Tennis Facility at the Boar's Head Resort (Charlottesville, VA), Live Stream
2pm: Women's Tennis at NC State, J.W. Isenhour Tennis Center (Raleigh, NC), Live Stream