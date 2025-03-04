Cavaliers Now

Wahoos Weekly: Virginia Cavaliers All Sports Schedule & Scoreboard -3/4

Matt Newton

Virginia Cavaliers On SI

Virginia Cavaliers On SI is back with another edition of Wahoos Weekly, a one-stop shop for UVA fans to see the complete schedule of Cavalier sporting events every week, updated with final scores following the conclusion of each event. This week's Wahoo sports schedule is loaded with 13 different Virginia sports teams competing in a total of 23 UVA sporting events.

See below for the full schedule of UVA sporting events for the week of March 4th-9th, including details on how to watch each event. Refresh the page for final scores for each event.

See last week's edition of Wahoos Weekly here.

Tuesday, March 4th

3pm: Baseball vs. William & Mary, Disharoon Park (Charlottesville, VA), ACC Network Extra

4pm: Softball vs. Longwood, Palmer Park (Charlottesville, VA), ACC Network Extra

9pm: Men's Basketball vs. Florida State, John Paul Jones Arena (Charlottesville, VA), ACC Network

Wednesday, March 5th

3:30pm: Women's Basketball vs. Pittsburgh - ACC Tournament First Round, First Horizon Coliseum (Greensboro, NC), ACC network

7pm: Women's Lacrosse at Richmond, Robins Stadium (Richmond, VA), ESPN+

Thursday, March 6th

11am: Women's Squash vs. Tufts - Howe Cup Round of 16, Arlen Specter Center (Philadelphia, PA)

3pm: Men's Squash vs, Tufts - Potter Cup Round of 16, Arlen Specter Center (Philadelphia, PA)

Friday, March 7th

All day (3/7-3/9): Women's Golf - Gators Invitational, Mark Bostick Golf Course (Gainesville, FL)

3pm: Men's Tennis vs. NC State, Virginia Tennis Facility at the Boar's Head Resort (Charlottesville, VA), Live Stream

4pm: Baseball vs. Boston College, Disharoon Park (Charlottesville, VA), ACC Network Extra

4pm: Women's Tennis at Wake Forest, James Leighton Outdoor Tennis Stadium (Winston-Salem, NC), Live Stream

6pm: Softball at Virginia Tech, Tech Softball Park (Blacksburg, VA), ACC Network Extra

Saturday, March 8th

All day (3/8-3/10): Men's Golf - John Hayt Invitational, Sawgrass Country Club (Ponte Vedra, FL)

1pm: Baseball vs. Boston College, Disharoon Park (Charlottesville, VA), ACC Network Extra

1:30pm: Men's Lacrosse vs. Towson, Kinkaid School (Houston, TX), Corrigan Sports Network

2pm: Softball at Virginia Tech, Tech Softball Park (Blacksburg, VA), ACC Network Extra

2:30pm: Women's Lacrosse at North Carolina, Dorrance Field (Chapel Hill, NC), ACC Network Extra

8pm: Men's Basketball at Syracuse, JMA Wireless Dome (Syracuse, NY), ACC Network

Sunday, March 9th

All day (starting at 10am): Wrestling - ACC Championships, Cameron Indoor Stadium (Durham, NC), ACC Network/ACC Network Extra

12pm: Softball at Virginia Tech, Tech Softball Park (Blacksburg, VA), ACC Network Extra

1pm: Baseball vs. Boston College, Disharoon Park (Charlottesville, VA), ACC Network Extra

1pm: Men's Tennis vs. Wake Forest, Virginia Tennis Facility at the Boar's Head Resort (Charlottesville, VA), Live Stream

2pm: Women's Tennis at NC State, J.W. Isenhour Tennis Center (Raleigh, NC), Live Stream

Published
Matt Newton
MATT NEWTON

Matt launched Virginia Cavaliers On SI in August of 2021 and has since served as the site's publisher and managing editor, covering all 23 NCAA Division I sports teams at the University of Virginia. He is from Downingtown, Pennsylvania and graduated from UVA in May of 2021.