Cavaliers Now

Wahoos Weekly: Virginia Cavaliers All Sports Schedule & Scoreboard - 2/25

Matt Newton

Virginia Cavaliers On SI

Virginia Cavaliers On SI is back with another edition of Wahoos Weekly, a one-stop shop for UVA fans to see the complete schedule of Cavalier sporting events every week, updated with final scores following the conclusion of each event. This week's Wahoo sports schedule is loaded with 11 different Virginia sports teams competing in a total of 20 UVA sporting events.

See below for the full schedule of UVA sporting events for the week of February 25th-March 2nd, including details on how to watch each event. Refresh the page for final scores for each event.

See last week's edition of Wahoos Weekly here.

Tuesday, February 25th

3pm: Baseball vs. VMI, Disharoon Park (Charlottesville, VA), ACC Network Extra

Wednesday, February 26th

5pm: Women's Lacrosse vs. Navy, Klockner Stadium (Charlottesville, VA), ACC Network Extra

9pm: Men's Basketball at Wake Forest, LJVM Coliseum (Winston-Salem, NC), ESPNU

Thursday, February 27th

8pm: Women's Basketball at SMU, Moody Coliseum (Dallas, TX), ACC Network Extra

Friday, February 28th

1:30pm: Softball vs. Cornell, Palmer Park (Charlottesville, VA), ACC Network Extra

2pm: Women's Tennis at SMU, Styslinger / Altec Tennis Complex (Dallas, TX), Stream

3pm: Baseball vs. Dartmouth, Disharoon Park (Charlottesville, VA), ACC Network Extra

3pm: Men's Tennis at Duke, Sheffield Indoor Tennis Center (Durham, NC), Stream

4pm: Softball vs. Seton Hall, Palmer Park (Charlottesville, VA), ACC Network Extra

Saturday, March 1st

All day (3/1-3/3): Track & Field - ACC Indoor Championships, Norton Healthcare Sports & Learning Center (Louisville, KY), ACC Network Extra

12pm: Men's Lacrosse at Johns Hopkins, Homewood Field (Baltimore, MD), ESPNU

1pm: Baseball vs. Dartmouth, Disharoon Park (Charlottesville, VA), ACC Network Extra

1:30pm: Softball vs. Seton Hall, Palmer Park (Charlottesville, VA), ACC Network Extra

3pm: Women's Lacrosse at California, California Memorial Stadium (Berkeley, CA), ACC Network Extra

4pm: Softball vs. Hofstra, Palmer Park (Charlottesville, VA), ACC Network Extra

Sunday, March 2nd

All day (3/2-3/4): Men's Golf - Southern Highlands Collegiate, Southern Highlands Golf Club (Las Vegas, NV)

12pm: Baseball vs. Dartmouth, Disharoon Park (Charlottesville, VA), ACC Network Extra

1pm: Men's Tennis at North Carolina, Chewning Tennis Center (Chapel Hill, NC), Stream

1:30pm: Softball vs. Hofstra, Palmer Park (Charlottesville, VA), ACC Network Extra

2pm: Women's Basketball at North Carolina, Carmichael Arena (Chapel Hill, NC), The CW

Published
Matt Newton
MATT NEWTON

Matt launched Virginia Cavaliers On SI in August of 2021 and has since served as the site's publisher and managing editor, covering all 23 NCAA Division I sports teams at the University of Virginia. He is from Downingtown, Pennsylvania and graduated from UVA in May of 2021.