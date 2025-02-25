Wahoos Weekly: Virginia Cavaliers All Sports Schedule & Scoreboard - 2/25
Virginia Cavaliers On SI is back with another edition of Wahoos Weekly, a one-stop shop for UVA fans to see the complete schedule of Cavalier sporting events every week, updated with final scores following the conclusion of each event. This week's Wahoo sports schedule is loaded with 11 different Virginia sports teams competing in a total of 20 UVA sporting events.
See below for the full schedule of UVA sporting events for the week of February 25th-March 2nd, including details on how to watch each event. Refresh the page for final scores for each event.
Tuesday, February 25th
3pm: Baseball vs. VMI, Disharoon Park (Charlottesville, VA), ACC Network Extra
Wednesday, February 26th
5pm: Women's Lacrosse vs. Navy, Klockner Stadium (Charlottesville, VA), ACC Network Extra
9pm: Men's Basketball at Wake Forest, LJVM Coliseum (Winston-Salem, NC), ESPNU
Thursday, February 27th
8pm: Women's Basketball at SMU, Moody Coliseum (Dallas, TX), ACC Network Extra
Friday, February 28th
1:30pm: Softball vs. Cornell, Palmer Park (Charlottesville, VA), ACC Network Extra
2pm: Women's Tennis at SMU, Styslinger / Altec Tennis Complex (Dallas, TX), Stream
3pm: Baseball vs. Dartmouth, Disharoon Park (Charlottesville, VA), ACC Network Extra
3pm: Men's Tennis at Duke, Sheffield Indoor Tennis Center (Durham, NC), Stream
4pm: Softball vs. Seton Hall, Palmer Park (Charlottesville, VA), ACC Network Extra
Saturday, March 1st
All day (3/1-3/3): Track & Field - ACC Indoor Championships, Norton Healthcare Sports & Learning Center (Louisville, KY), ACC Network Extra
12pm: Men's Lacrosse at Johns Hopkins, Homewood Field (Baltimore, MD), ESPNU
1pm: Baseball vs. Dartmouth, Disharoon Park (Charlottesville, VA), ACC Network Extra
1:30pm: Softball vs. Seton Hall, Palmer Park (Charlottesville, VA), ACC Network Extra
3pm: Women's Lacrosse at California, California Memorial Stadium (Berkeley, CA), ACC Network Extra
4pm: Softball vs. Hofstra, Palmer Park (Charlottesville, VA), ACC Network Extra
Sunday, March 2nd
All day (3/2-3/4): Men's Golf - Southern Highlands Collegiate, Southern Highlands Golf Club (Las Vegas, NV)
12pm: Baseball vs. Dartmouth, Disharoon Park (Charlottesville, VA), ACC Network Extra
1pm: Men's Tennis at North Carolina, Chewning Tennis Center (Chapel Hill, NC), Stream
1:30pm: Softball vs. Hofstra, Palmer Park (Charlottesville, VA), ACC Network Extra
2pm: Women's Basketball at North Carolina, Carmichael Arena (Chapel Hill, NC), The CW