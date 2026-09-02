Week one games Virginia fans should keep an eye on

College football is here in full — at least, for most teams. Virginia played a week zero game and because it was originally supposed to be played in a different country, the Cavaliers have a bye week during the first full weekend of college football.

Virginia is sitting pretty atop the ACC with a 1-0 record, now getting some rest before hosting Norfolk State Sept. 11. Most teams won't even begin conference play for a few weeks. But even though the Cavaliers are not playing this weekend, there are still some games worth watching. Here are some impactful ones around the ACC.

Miami at Stanford, 6 p.m. Friday

At this moment, the only ACC team that is definitely better than Virginia would be Miami. The Hurricanes are a consensus favorite to reach the College Football Playoff. They start their season against an uninspiring Stanford team — but anything can happen.

If the Cardinal were to pull off the impossible, or even look competitive against the Hurricanes, then the entire ACC outlook would drastically change. But even if Stanford gets blasted, this game is worth watching for a look at a potentially all-time fantastic Miami team.

UCLA at Cal, 7:30 p.m. Saturday

The Golden Bears are easily the most difficult home opponent left on Virginia’s schedule. But how good will they be? Well, a test is coming early against a retooled UCLA squad that could steal a major win or two in the Big Ten. A Pac-12 rivalry is renewed as an intriguing match between programs hoping to ascend in their new-ish conferences.

In particular, Cal quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele is worth keeping an eye on. He could very well be the best QB in the ACC this season. The Golden Bears also have rebuilt defense to examine under new Coach Tosh Lupoi.

SMU at Florida State, 7:30 p.m. Monday

This is a must-watch game for several reasons — the most prevalent being that SMU is the best team on Virginia’s schedule as well as a fellow conference contender. The Cavaliers would benefit immensely from a Mustangs loss.

Florida State is also important, as Virginia plays the Seminoles in Tallahassee, Fla. in a few weeks. But what kind of team will they be — the middling bottomfeeder or the ranked giant? The Cavaliers would like to know that answer, for both a chance of winning and also how it effects a postseason resume.