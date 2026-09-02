What questions remain after Virginia’s win over NC State?

Virginia answered many questions by obliterating NC State at home. But that was just one game. There are 11 left to play in the regular season, and there is no guarantee that the Cavaliers bulldoze every opponent like they did Saturday.

Here are some burning questions that have yet to be answered.

Which underclassmen are going to make an impact this year?

Xay Davis has clearly made some noise in the running back room — he looked like a go-to player for short-yardage situations. Other than him, though, there are questions about the rest of the first and second-year players. Can Dylan Cope, Dallas Brannon, Derek Uran and others earn some playing time on a senior-infused roster? The answer remains unclear.

Who are Beau Pribula’s most trusted targets?

Beau Pribula spread the ball around on his 11 passing attempts. No player received more than three targets. But what happens if Virginia is in a clear passing situation against a strong opponent? Who is the first read?

Jacquon Gibson, with his reliable hands, did not record a reception against NC State. Dakota Twitty only had one catch. Even on a team where the football will be shared exponentially, it is imperative to have a go-to option on a must-pass down.

Can Rico Flores Jr. be a go-to WR 1?

In the spring, Flores looked like the consensus top receiver. He routinely beat cornerbacks over the top, and made some big plays during the spring game. But since then, there have not been many updates other than that he was not healthy enough to play Saturday.

Is he going to fill the Trell Harris role as a speedy No. 1 receiver? If he can get on the field Sept. 11 against Norfolk State, perhaps that answer can be found — although he would be playing vastly inferior competition.

How would this offense look with Eli Holstein at the wheel?

Holstein got a few snaps in garbage time Saturday and did not lead a scoring drive. If Pribula were to miss any time, this offense could change drastically. Pribula is a proven, elite runner and Holstein is more of a rhythm passer. Holstein does have a strong arm and underrated athleticism, but Virginia might lose some dynamism if Pribula is sidelined.

What is the ceiling of this defense with a healthy Kam Robinson?

Virginia only allowed eight points all game. And that was without its top player. When Robinson returns to the field, could this defense lead the Cavaliers to the College Football Playoff? It is looking difficult to say no, as of right now.