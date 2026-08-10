What should we expect from Week 3 of Virginia football preseason camp?

As the clock relentlessly ticks toward Virginia's pivotal Aug. 29 season opener against NC State, the Cavaliers are entering the crucial stage of their preseason training camp in week three.

The first 10 days were spent largely reintroducing coach Tony Elliott and his staff to the roster's 50 or so newcomers, assessing injury recoveries and evaluating athletic ability. The first few workouts were held without pads.

That soon changed, as the intensity ramps up for what could argulably be the most important week of camp. Here are five things we'll be watching this week:

1. Wide receiver shakeout

There's no shortage of talented and experienced targets for Beau Pribula. This week should give offensive coordinator Des Kitchings a better idea of who has the edge for starting roles and substantial playing time.

To this point, the only candidate who has been consistently praised by the staff is UMass transfer Jacquon Gibson, who seems to have staked an early claim to the starting slot receiver role. We should hear more this week about who distinguishes themselves among transfers Rico Flores Jr., Da'Shawn Martin and Tyson Davis, returning junior Kam Courtney along with promising freshmen DaMari Carter and Dylan Cope.

All have a chance to contribute, since Kitchings wants at least a six-man rotation, but it's vital that the starters develop a rhythm and trust with Pribula.

This week also will give the receivers a real test as they practice against Virginia's deep and experienced secondary. We should find out who can separate themselves from defenders — and from the competition.

2. Let's get physical

As noted, many workouts so far were held without pads. Now, things get serious as most of the practices include full gear.

We'll see just how much the players' offseason weight and conditioning program has paid off. One of the highlights of week three should be watching Virginia's uber-experienced offensive line go up against a deep, talented defensive front. And, as previously mentioned, the receivers and defensive backs will get a chance at hand-to-hand combat on pass routes.

3. How healthy is Kam Robinson?

Wisely, the Cavaliers have been cautious with their dynamic senior linebacker as he continues his rehabilitation from a season-ending ACL tear suffered last November. There's no need to rush him back early and risk a setback that could cost him even more of the 2026 season.

Last month Elliott said he believed Robinson would be ready for the season opener. And he'd be invaluable in trying to stop mobile Wolfpack quarterback CJ Bailey, who shredded Virginia's defense for two touchdown runs and a scoring pass last year.

ACL tears often take a year or more to completely heal, and the psychological recovery can take even longer. Robinson may not be back to 100 percent this season, but he can help the Cavaliers at a fraction of his capacity. Still, he'll need some solid practice time under his belt to be ready for Aug. 29.

4. Defensive line update

Speaking to reporters last week, defensive coordinator John Rudzinski was optimistic about the depth and potential of his defensive line candidates. And that was before Jacob Holmes and Cazeem Moore rejoined the program, thanks to a court ruling that gave them an extra year of eligibility.

There's no guarantee that either will suit up for the Cavaliers this fall, because they've missed spring practice, summer workouts and the first 10 days of camp. They'll begin workouts at a competitive disadvantage relative to their new/old teammates.

Still, when in shape, they're clearly productive players who can help what was the ACC's No. 2 scoring defense last year. Each had three quarterback sacks and four hurries in 2025, and if they're in form, they could be part of a rotation that will keep fresh legs on the field at all times. This week should give Rudzinski an idea of just how rusty they are.

5. Who's in the running?

As with the receivers, the battle for the starting running back spot remains unsettled. Jekail Middlebrook seems to have established an early edge over fellow transfer Peyton Lewis, with incumbent Xavier Brown also making a bid for playing time.

Each has an individual strength, but Kitchings and position coach Keith Gaither also will be watching during 11-on-11 drills to see how the candidates pick up blitzers and catch the ball out of the backfield. There should be plenty of carries to go around, but this week will go a long way in deciding who gets the majority.

Also to be determined will be who's involved in short-yardage and goal-line situations and in third-down packages.