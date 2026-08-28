Virginia vs. NC State: Game preview, matchup breakdown and final score prediction

Less than 24 hours from now, Virginia and NC State will begin a crucial ACC football game. A bevy of new Cavaliers will don their special orange uniforms and jog onto the field for a massive home ovation at Scott Stadium.

Before kickoff, here is the complete game preview, breaking down matchups, odds, Virginia’s in-game situations and more.

When Virginia has the ball

Offensively, the Cavaliers need to drain as much clock as possible. Every second that Virginia can hold the football is a second when NC State’s star quarterback, CJ Bailey, sits on the sidelines. In order to drain the clock, expect the Cavaliers to run the ball ad nauseum.

A run-heavy approach has other benefits too. Quarterback Beau Pribula will not have to throw all that often, which could be for the best given that Virginia will be missing presumed No. 1 receiver Rico Flores Jr. in this game. As has been said all offseason, these Cavaliers have one of the nation’s top offensive lines and an elite running back stable to boot.

When NC State has the ball

Virginia’s defensive strategy is more complicated. Last time these teams played, the Cavaliers zeroed in on Bailey and tried to take away his passing lanes. In turn, the Wolfpack ran the ball with ease. A more balanced approach might be best.

Stopping Bailey will be far too difficult. Instead, defensive coordinator John Rudzinski may opt to throw as many different looks at NC State as possible. Expect exotic blitzes, mixed coverages and multiple different concepts from Virginia’s defense. The Cavaliers just need a few stops in order to win this football game.

How to watch

TV: ESPN

Announcers: Wes Durham, Max Browne

Mobile App: ESPN

Online: WatchESPN.com

Radio: Virginia Sports mobile app, Sirius XM Radio Channel 84 or WINA 98.9 FM/1070 AM

Odds

Fanduel updated its odds for the game, with the Cavaliers still holding on as a steady favorite by over a field goal. Here is the quick breakdown:

Spread: Virginia -4.5 (-105)

Over/Under: 51.5

Moneyline: UVA -178 | NC State +146

Nov 15, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Virginia Cavaliers head coach Tony Elliott during the fourth quarter against the Duke Blue Devils at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Keys to a Virginia win

Control the pace of the game

Win the explosive plays margin

Build momentum and crowd energy

It’s simple — the Cavaliers need to hold onto control of this football game. If they do not, and Bailey takes over, then Virginia will be stuck in catch-up mode. That is not ideal for a reloaded roster that could benefit from a gradual ramp-up.

Last time out, NC State nearly doubled Virginia’s total number of plays that went for 20-plus yards. That cannot happen again if the Cavaliers are to win. An intense home crowd wouldn’t hurt, either. Virginia claims to have its first Scott Stadium sellout since 2008, but will that actually make an impact? If a raucous full house can generate a home field advantage, the Cavaliers will be able to put some real pressure on the Wolfpack early and often.

Cavalier X-Factors

Beau Pribula

Maddox Marcellus

Ty’Lyric Coleman

Will the Cavaliers lean on their elite run game? Certainly. But don’t discount Pribula — he can make plays with his legs, and has a deceptively strong deep ball. Skipping around, Coleman is also a player who has not gotten enough attention. Coleman might be receiving his first career start Saturday. He has long impressed in practice, but now, he will get a real chance to show what he can do.

In terms of sheer importance, Marcellus is nothing short of pivotal. Kam Robinson may be limited, which places more of the responsibility of following Bailey onto Marcellus. The latter is a speedy linebacker with consistent tackling, but spying Bailey is a difficult task. Marcellus’ performance will play a major role in the outcome of this game.

Game prediction

Virginia 31, NC State 24. Ultimately, the Cavaliers have superior depth, experience, continuity, more proven playmakers and a home field advantage.

The Wolfpack have some elite talent — but they have more holes on their roster than Virginia does. That fact is why the Cavaliers should come out on top and start the season in first place in the ACC standings.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.