Where to Watch Virginia vs. Campbell: Tipoff Time, TV Channel, Odds
Virginia is set to open the 2024-2025 college basketball season against Campbell on Wednesday night at John Paul Jones Arena.
The Cavaliers will play a game without Tony Bennett on the sideline for the first time in 15 years, as the program's all-time winningest head coach and three-time National Coach of the Year surprisingly announced his retirement back on October 18th, less than three weeks before the start of the season. Ron Sanchez, who has been on Bennett's staff at UVA for a total of 10 years and who also served as head coach at Charlotte for five seasons, will serve as the program's interim head coach for the 2024-2025 season.
This will be the first-ever meeting between the Virginia Cavaliers and the Campbell Fighting Camels, who have already played one game this season, a dominant 96-49 victory over Pfeiffer on Monday. Campbell is in its 12th season under head coach Kevin McGeehan, who has a 170-182 overall record in his tenure leading the Fighting Camels. Though these two teams have never played before, UVA is quite familiar with the Coastal Athletic Conference (previously called the Colonial Athletic Conference). The Cavaliers are 102-30 all-time against current members of the CAA, most recently defeating North Carolina A&T 80-51 in the third game of the 2023-2024 season.
See below for all the information you need to know about Virginia vs. Campbell, including tipoff time, TV and streaming designations, radio details, and betting odds.
Game Information: Campbell (1-0) at Virginia (0-0)
Date/Time: Wednesday, November 6th at 7pm ET
Location: John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia
Commentators: Corey Spector (Play-By-Play), Mack McCarthy (Color)
Spread: Virginia -17.5
Moneyline: UVA -1800, Campbell +900
Over/Under: 128.5
Radio: Virginia Sports Radio Network | SiriusXM 371, SXM App 371
