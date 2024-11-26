Where to Watch Virginia vs. Manhattan: Tipoff Time, TV Channel, Odds
Virginia is set to host Manhattan on Tuesday night at John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia.
The Cavaliers are looking to get things back on track after suffering a pair of lopsided defeats at the Baha Mar Hoops Championship last week in The Bahamas, falling to Tennessee 64-42 and St. John's 80-55. The Jaspers, meanwhile, bring a 3-2 record to Charlottesville with wins over Mercy, Fordham, and Army and losses to Maryland and Fairleigh Dickinson.
This will be the second-ever meeting between Virginia and Manhattan. The Cavaliers defeated the Jaspers 78-66 in the first round of the 1993 NCAA Tournament on March 19th, 1993 in Syracuse. UVA is 9-0 against current members of the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference, most recently defeating Fairfield 54-45 on November 12th, 2012.
See below for all the information you need to know about Virginia vs. Manhattan, including tipoff time, TV and streaming designations, radio details, and betting odds.
Game Information: Virginia (3-2) vs. Manhattan (3-2)
Date/Time: Tuesday, November 26th at 7pm ET
Location: John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia
Where to watch/stream: ACC Network/WatchESPN.com/ESPN+
Commentators: Anish Shroff (Play-by-Play), Dan Bonner (Analyst)
Radio: Virginia Sports Radio Network
- Alexandria: WSBN, AM 630
- Arlington: WSBN, AM 630
- Ashland: WRVA, AM 1140
- Blacksburg: WPLY, FM 101.1/AM 610
- Blackstone: WKLV, AM 1440
- Buena Vista: WREL, FM 100.3
- Centreville: WSBN, AM 630
- Charlottesville: WWWV, FM 97.5
- Charlottesville: WINA, FM 98.9/AM 1070
- Chesapeake: WJFV, AM 1650
- Christiansburg: WPLY, FM 101.1/AM 610
- Covington: WXCF, FM 107.5/AM 1230
- Dale City: WSBN, AM 630
- Hampton: WJFV, AM 1650
- Harrisonburg: WWWV, FM 97.5
- Hopewell: WRVA, AM 1140
- Leesburg: WSBN, AM 630
- Lexington: WWWV, FM 97.5
- Lynchburg: WPLY, FM 107.5/AM 1390
- Manassas: WSBN, AM 630
- Martinsville: WHEE, AM 1370
- McLean: WSBN, AM 630
- Mechanicsville: WRVA, AM 1140
- Newport News: WJFV, AM 1650
- Norfolk: WJFV, AM 1650
- Petersburg: WRVA, AM 1140
- Portsmouth: WJFV: AM 1650
- Reston: WSBN, AM 630
- Richmond: WRVA, AM 1140
- Roanoke: WPLY, FM 101.1/AM 610
- Salem: WPLY, FM 101.1/AM 610
- Staunton: WREL, FM 100.3
- Suffolk: WJFV, AM 1650
- Tappahannock: WRAR, FM 105.5
- Virginia Beach: WJFV, AM 1650
- Washington, D.C.: WSBN, AM 630
- Waynesboro: WINA, FM 98.9/AM 1070
- Winchester: WINC, FM 105.5/AM 1400
