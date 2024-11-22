Where to Watch Virginia vs. St. John's: Tipoff Time, TV Channel, Odds
Virginia will look to bounce back after suffering its first loss of the season on Thursday night, a 64-42 loss to Tennessee, as the Cavaliers take on No. 22 St. John's in the consolation game of the Baha Mar Hoops Bahamas Championship on Friday at 7pm ET.
Both teams suffered losses in their first games in The Bahamas on Thursday night but in drastically different fashions. St. John's built a big lead in the first half on Baylor, but the Bears stormed back and sent the game into overtime. The Johnnies then appeared to have the game won in double overtime until Jeremy Roach hit a buzzer-beating three-point to give Baylor a 99-98 victory over St. John's. Virginia, meanwhile, hung around with No. 11 Tennessee and trailed by just one point at halftime, but then the Volunteers took over in the second half behind 18 second-half points from Chaz Lanier, running away from the Cavaliers for a 64-42 victory.
Virginia and St. John's will now look to leave The Bahamas with a win in the third-place game.
See below for all the information you need to know about Virginia vs. St. John's, including tipoff time, TV and streaming designations, radio details, and betting odds.
Game Information: Virginia (3-1) vs. St. John's (4-1)
Date/Time: Friday, November 22nd at 7pm ET
Location: Baha Mar Convention Center (Nassau, The Bahamas)
Where to watch/stream: CBS Sports Network/Paramount+
Commentators: Chris Sylvester (Play-by-Play), Kyle Macy (Analyst), Sam Hyman (Reporter)
Spread: St. John's -10.5
Moneyline: SJU -800, UVA +500
Over/Under: 127.5
Radio: Virginia Sports Radio Network | SiriusXM 381, SXM App 381
- Alexandria: WSBN, AM 630
- Arlington: WSBN, AM 630
- Ashland: WRVA, AM 1140
- Blacksburg: WPLY, FM 101.1/AM 610
- Blackstone: WKLV, AM 1440
- Buena Vista: WREL, FM 100.3
- Centreville: WSBN, AM 630
- Charlottesville: WWWV, FM 97.5
- Charlottesville: WINA, FM 98.9/AM 1070
- Chesapeake: WJFV, AM 1650
- Christiansburg: WPLY, FM 101.1/AM 610
- Covington: WXCF, FM 107.5/AM 1230
- Dale City: WSBN, AM 630
- Hampton: WJFV, AM 1650
- Harrisonburg: WWWV, FM 97.5
- Hopewell: WRVA, AM 1140
- Leesburg: WSBN, AM 630
- Lexington: WWWV, FM 97.5
- Lynchburg: WPLY, FM 107.5/AM 1390
- Manassas: WSBN, AM 630
- Martinsville: WHEE, AM 1370
- McLean: WSBN, AM 630
- Mechanicsville: WRVA, AM 1140
- Newport News: WJFV, AM 1650
- Norfolk: WJFV, AM 1650
- Petersburg: WRVA, AM 1140
- Portsmouth: WJFV: AM 1650
- Reston: WSBN, AM 630
- Richmond: WRVA, AM 1140
- Roanoke: WPLY, FM 101.1/AM 610
- Salem: WPLY, FM 101.1/AM 610
- Staunton: WREL, FM 100.3
- Suffolk: WJFV, AM 1650
- Tappahannock: WRAR, FM 105.5
- Virginia Beach: WJFV, AM 1650
- Washington, D.C.: WSBN, AM 630
- Waynesboro: WINA, FM 98.9/AM 1070
- Winchester: WINC, FM 105.5/AM 1400
Click the following link for a full preview of Virginia vs. St. John's with everything you need to know, including game details and notes, an opponent scouting report, what to watch for, and a score prediction: Virginia Basketball vs. St. John's Game Preview, Score Prediction
