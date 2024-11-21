Where to Watch Virginia vs. Tennessee: Tipoff Time, TV Channel, Odds
Virginia is set to battle Tennessee in the semifinals of the Baha Mar Hoops Championship on Thursday night at Baha Mar Convention Center in Nassau, Bahamas. The winner will advance to the title game and will face the winner of Baylor and St. John's, while the loser will take on the loser of Baylor-St. John's in a consolation game on Friday night.
Both UVA and Tennessee come into this matchup undefeated, as the Cavaliers are off to a 3-0 start under interim head coach Ron Sanchez, most recently taking down Villanova 70-60 in the Hall of Fame Series last Friday in Baltimore. The Volunteers, meanwhile, are ranked No. 11 in this week's AP Top 25 (No. 9 in the Coaches Poll) after beginning the season with a 4-0 record, which includes a 77-55 victory on the road at Louisville.
This is the 14th meeting all-time between Virginia and Tennessee. UVA leads the all-time series 8-5 and holds a 3-1 record against the Volunteers on neutral courts, including a pair of victories in the 1981 and 1982 NCAA Tournaments.
See below for all the information you need to know about Virginia vs. Tennessee, including tipoff time, TV and streaming designations, radio details, and betting odds.
Game Information: Virginia (3-0) vs. Tennessee (4-0)
Date/Time: Thursday, November 21st
Location: Baha Mar Convention Center (Nassau, Bahamas)
Where to watch/stream: CBS Sports Network/Paramount+
Commentators: Chris Sylvester (Play-by-Play), Kyle Macy (Analyst), Sam Hyman (Reporter)
Spread: Tennessee -12.5
Moneyline: Tenn -900, UVA +550
Over/Under: 125.5
Radio: Virginia Sports Radio Network | SiriusXM 380, SXM App 970
- Alexandria: WSBN, AM 630
- Arlington: WSBN, AM 630
- Ashland: WRVA, AM 1140
- Blacksburg: WPLY, FM 101.1/AM 610
- Blackstone: WKLV, AM 1440
- Buena Vista: WREL, FM 100.3
- Centreville: WSBN, AM 630
- Charlottesville: WWWV, FM 97.5
- Charlottesville: WINA, FM 98.9/AM 1070
- Chesapeake: WJFV, AM 1650
- Christiansburg: WPLY, FM 101.1/AM 610
- Covington: WXCF, FM 107.5/AM 1230
- Dale City: WSBN, AM 630
- Hampton: WJFV, AM 1650
- Harrisonburg: WWWV, FM 97.5
- Hopewell: WRVA, AM 1140
- Leesburg: WSBN, AM 630
- Lexington: WWWV, FM 97.5
- Lynchburg: WPLY, FM 107.5/AM 1390
- Manassas: WSBN, AM 630
- Martinsville: WHEE, AM 1370
- McLean: WSBN, AM 630
- Mechanicsville: WRVA, AM 1140
- Newport News: WJFV, AM 1650
- Norfolk: WJFV, AM 1650
- Petersburg: WRVA, AM 1140
- Portsmouth: WJFV: AM 1650
- Reston: WSBN, AM 630
- Richmond: WRVA, AM 1140
- Roanoke: WPLY, FM 101.1/AM 610
- Salem: WPLY, FM 101.1/AM 610
- Staunton: WREL, FM 100.3
- Suffolk: WJFV, AM 1650
- Tappahannock: WRAR, FM 105.5
- Virginia Beach: WJFV, AM 1650
- Washington, D.C.: WSBN, AM 630
- Waynesboro: WINA, FM 98.9/AM 1070
- Winchester: WINC, FM 105.5/AM 1400
