No. 4 Virginia is a perfect 7-0. That hasn't happened since the 2022-23 season, when it started 8-0.

Another first since that season? The Cavaliers could be ranked as one of the three best teams in the country in Monday's AP Poll. It would not be all that crazy given what has transpired around college basketball this past week. There's been pure chaos.

Nov 17, 2026; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers forward Thijs de Ridder (28) shoots as Old Dominion Monarchs guard Zacch Wiggins (2) defends in the second half at John Paul Jones Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Important neighbors

No. 1 Florida lost, No. 2 Michigan State lost and No. 3 UConn lost. That's pretty good news for Virginia.

However, the Cavaliers don't just automatically inherit the top spot because they have gotten off to a strong start and the three teams ranked ahead of them all lost.

No. 8 Houston delivered the upset over the top-ranked Gators, and also owns a win over No. 11 Kansas. By nearly all accounts, the Cougars are deserving of occupying the No. 1 ranking. It would be a surprise if Houston wasn't ranked No. 1 Monday. And they aren't the only contender to potentially leapfrog Virginia.

No. 10 Illinois just blasted No. 5 Duke in Durham, N.C., and it might get handsomely rewarded for that historic win. If the Illini move up seven or more spots, it wouldn't be too easy to see why. They do have a loss to Texas Tech on their record, though. That should keep them a spot or two behind the Cavaliers.

Undefeated Texas Tech and Texas are also in the mix, but objectively, it would be a surprise to see them jump past the Cavaliers given how each team has performed. If that happened, it would probably keep Virginia hungry, but also a slight to its 7-0 start. The Cavaliers won't be able to climb much higher until a Dec. 20 duel with UConn, unless other teams lose.

Uncontrollable factors

Unfortunately for the Cavaliers, they have been dealt a difficult hand in game spreads. Even though Virginia looks like a Final Four contender, it is just 1-6 against the spread in its first seven games. That has a negative effect on ratings that some voters probably rely on. The eye test generally looks good, though.

The only thing the Cavaliers can do is just keep winning. They'll need to, given how their upcoming opponents have begun to struggle. Marquette, Xavier and Kentucky all looked like potential Quad 1 opportunities and have instead turned into must-win games on Virginia's early postseason resume.