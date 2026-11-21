Friday, No. 4 Virginia moved to 7-0 in dominant fashion — disemboweling Loyola Maryland 103-61. Here are instant takeaways live from John Paul Jones Arena.

This offense is pure dynamite

Example No. 1 of why it’s so hard to defend this UVA offense averaging >90 PPG: pic.twitter.com/gday908f1J — Xander (@xandertilock) November 21, 2026

Extra chances turning into threes, deflected passes turning into easy looks and several other factors make it so hard to stop the Cavaliers. Virginia scored a season-best 103 points tonight. Not many teams are going to do that this season.

The Cavaliers already averaged over 90 points in its first six games for the first time in program history. They are probably going to set several more records over the next few months.

Martin Carrere is here

At halftime, Carrere had eight points (third-most by a Cavalier tonight). He was 2-4 from three, and four rebounds, two assists, two blocks and a steal in 17 minutes. He was also a plus defender. This was the best game of Carrere's Virginia career.

Carrere has already earned one of the four main spots off the bench. Now? It looks like he is blossoming into a player who can genuinely help this team win games. Carrere is worth monitoring over the next few games, particularly against Marquette, Xavier and Kentucky.

Perimeter defense needs some work

The Greyhounds drilled 10 threes. Many of them were a result of poor defense by the Cavaliers. This obviously didn't come back to bite Virginia, but against a better team, it probably would. Coach Ryan Odom has often said that he wants to see more from his team's defense — it will need to find some soon as formidable high-majors come to town.

Jan Vide looked great, can play his way back into the core rotation

Really nice sequence from Jan Vide #37 here. pic.twitter.com/WB7splTmUL — Xander (@xandertilock) November 21, 2026

Virginia scorers are a dime a dozen. What this team really needs off the bench is a defender, rebounder and facilitator. Tonight Vide did all of those things. He provided elite defense, four steals, eight points, three assists, a rebound and a block.

Vide was previously usurped by Elijah Gertrude, as the latter had shown that he can excel as the backup point guard. Perhaps there is a way for Vide and Gertrude to coexist given that Vide has been succeeding defensively.

Kalu Anya is becoming more and more valuable

Three points, two rebounds, and one assist might not seem like much. But a few numbers don't tell the story of how impactful he was. Anya was a defensive menace, interrupting any designed plays the Greyhounds ran to break Virginia's momentum.