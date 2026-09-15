TILOCK: Virginia has a real case for best defensive duo in college football

Brandyn Hillman was a big pickup for Virginia this offseason. A former All-Big Ten safety at Michigan, he was known for his powerful hits and strong tackling ability. But then he became something more.

In his first two games as a Cavalier, Hillman has recorded three interceptions and forced a fumble. He is the only player in the past 15-plus years to do so. At this moment, Hillman looks like one of the best safeties in the country, if not the very best. On just about any team in the country, he would be the best defender on the field.

Not so fast.

Hillman’s co-star on this Virginia defense is Kam Robinson, one of the best playmaking linebackers in all of college football.

Robinson finished second in the 2025 ACC Defensive Player of the Year voting, despite missing six games. He is already established as one of the best linebackers in the country. But now, with Hillman flying around, Virginia could have a highly rare and special duo.

The Cavaliers currently lead the ACC in scoring defense, and rank fifth nationally (allowing 5.5 points per game). They also lead the ACC in total defense and check in ninth nationally (allowing 195.5 yards per game).

Virginia, without a shadow of a doubt, has one of the best defenses in the country. It already had the ACC’s No. 2 scoring defense last season. Now, with Hillman patrolling the grass, this defense is even better.

Yes, playing Norfolk State certainly helps boost the numbers. But even so, dozens of Power Four teams played an FCS opponent — and many of them allowed a touchdown or more. Critics forget that the Cavaliers also held NC State to just eight points. The Wolfpack recently shutout Richmond 70-0.

All of this has happened with Robinson still recovering from a torn ACL suffered Nov. 15. He played some snaps against the Spartans — now imagine what he and Hillman can do together when fully healthy.

Virginia cannot control its ACC schedule, but as of right now, it only faces one ranked team across the entire regular season (No. 16 SMU). Other than the Mustangs, only one team on the Cavalier's schedule even received any votes in this week's AP Poll (Virginia Tech had 11 votes).

The path is there for Virginia to continue its defensive dominance — especially with Robinson and Hillman making plays. The only unknown is which honors that duo will earn after the season ends.