Way-Too-Early Starting Five Projection for UVA Women’s Basketball

The Virginia Cavaliers made a stunning run to the NCAA Tournament and competed in the Sweet 16 round. Although they ultimately faced a loss to the TCU Horned Frogs, this season was nothing short of transformative for Amaka Agugua-Hamilton's program.

Next year, the Hoos will be losing a handful of players due to a lack of eligibility, including Paris Clark, Romi Levy, Caitlin Weimar, Jillian Brown and Danelle Arigbabu. While the absence of these players will certainly be noticeable, especially early on, the Cavaliers are fortunate to have some returning veterans for at least one more year.

Their offseason just began, but it's never too early to start preparing for their next campaign. In our latest projection, we looked at which returning Cavaliers could find themselves serving as the starting five. Who is expected to make that list?

Kymora Johnson

This one is a give-away—Johnson has been a consistent player through and through, leading the Hoos in points, assists and steals. By the end of her season, she was averaging 19.5 points,4.5 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game, while posting 2.1 steals. Johnson is the pack leader here, and simply put, having her on board for one more year is a massive relief.

Tabitha Amanze

Amanze, UVA's 6'4" forward, was another key player this year, averaging 9.3 points, 5.9 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game, while shooting 48.2% from the floor. Alongside Johnson, she served as one of the starting five throughout 2025-26, and fans can anticipate seeing her return to this spot.

Sa'Myah Smith

Smith's ability became incredibly clear in the tourney when the Hoos faced the Georgia Lady Bulldogs on March 21. That night, she logged a season-high of 23 points, 11 rebounds and four assists. Again, she has been a starter for the Cavaliers, and it's unlikely that this will change heading into next season.

Gabby White

This is where things start to get interesting, as the holes left behind by Clark and Levy will need to be plugged. White is a strong candidate for one of these spots, as she finished her first collegiate campaign this year averaging 6.1 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists, while shooting at 44.3%. The primary catch her is her lack of experience, but don't let that fool you—with more development this offseason, she could certainly claim a spot in the starting lineup.

Olivia McGhee

McGhee could be the final addition to Virginia's starting five, assuming she returns healthy and has a productive offseason. This past season, granted, her campaign was cut short, she averaged 2.5 points and one rebound per game. While she isn't a statistical leader, she does bring height and veteran energy to the table. A healthy McGhee could provide a major boost for UVA.