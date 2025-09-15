Fab's Week 3 Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Targets: Jake Browning, Juwan Johnson Top Picks
Week 2 of the regular season is in nearly in the books, so let’s look ahead to Week 3!
If your leagues are run like mine, then you’ll be putting in your waiver claims on Tuesday night/Wednesday morning in an attempt to bolster the strength of your roster. So, to help you make the best pickups possible, here are 10 players (and other notables) to target now!
Note: Ownership percentages are from Sleeper. Players rostered in more than 60 percent of leagues won’t be mentioned. Players are listed in order of ownership numbers.
Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Pick Ups Week 3
Zach Ertz, TE, Commanders (53%): Ertz continues to drink from the fountain of youth in Washington, scoring a combined 30 fantasy points in his first two games. Remember, he was also the seventh-best tight end in fantasy football a season ago. Ertz clearly remains one of the top options in the passing game for Jayden Daniels, and there’s no reason he shouldn’t be owned in more than 53% of fantasy leagues.
Juwan Johnson, TE, Saints (51%): To the surprise of many, Spencer Rattler hasn’t looked half bad in his first two starts of the season, and he’s become enamored with Johnson. In those two games, Johnson has been targeted 20 times (most of any tight end in the league) and scored a combined 31.5 fantasy points. If he remains a popular target for Rattler in the passing game, Johnson could push for low TE1 value.
Cedric Tillman, WR, Browns (46%): A favorite deep sleeper of mine who was also in this column last week, Tillman scored a touchdown in a loss to the Ravens. In Week 1, he had five catches, 52 yards, a touchdown and scored 16.2 points. He has been targeted 15 times by Joe Flacco after two weeks, so the veteran clearly trusts him. A talented young wideout, Tillman should be a popular add in fantasy leagues.
Bhayshul Tuten, RB, Jaguars (45%): When the Jaguars traded Tank Bigsby last week, it should have been a strong signal to add Tuten. However, he’s still available in more than 50% of Sleeper leagues. That will change this week, as he had 10 touches, 74 scrimmage yards and a touchdown in a loss to the Bengals. While he won’t unseat Travis Etienne Jr. atop the depth chart, Tuten should still be owned in most leagues.
Kayshon Boutte, WR, Patriots (40%): Boutte was only targeted once against Miami, but it went for a touchdown … and he still led Patriots wideouts in fantasy points for the second week in a row. Drake Maye is an ascending quarterback in both real and fantasy football, and Boutte could end up being his favorite target in the passing game. Based on his numbers after two weeks, he’s clearly on the fantasy radar.
Daniel Jones, QB, Colts (34%): Dare I say it … Jones suddenly has a lot of fantasy value. He proved that against a tough Broncos defense, scoring 22.8 fantasy points a week after putting up nearly 30 in the opener. He seems to have fit right into the Colts offense, and he’s been effective as both a passer and a rusher. It’s certainly crazy to think, but Jones should now be rostered in far more than 34% of Sleeper leagues.
Wan’Dale Robinson, WR, Giants (27%): Fantasy managers seem to have forgotten that Robinson caught 93 passes last season, and he continues to be heavily targeted in the pass attack with Russell Wilson under center. That was evident in Week 2, as Robinson had 10 targets, eight catches, 142 yards a touchdown and 28.2 fantasy points in Dallas. He has now seen 18 targets in the first two weeks of the year.
Troy Franklin, WR, Broncos (8%): Franklin has had a surprisingly strong start to the season for the Broncos, and he was especially effective in Week 2. He posted eight catches for 89 yards with a touchdown and scored 24 fantasy points in a loss to the Colts. He has now had 15 targets in the first two weeks from Bo Nix, who he played with in college at Oregon. I’m not saying he’s a must add, but Franklin is on the radar.
Mac Jones, QB, 49ers (5%): Jones got the start for the Niners in the absence of Brock Purdy against the Saints, and he found statistical success. The veteran posted 279 yards, a trio of touchdown passes and scored nearly 22 fantasy points in a 26-21 win. With Purdy likely out in Week 3, Jones should be considered a potential fantasy starter in Superflex leagues in a home matchup against the Cardinals.
Jake Browning, QB, Bengals (0%): Browning will likely be the most added quarterback in fantasy football this week in the absence of Joe Burrow (toe). With Burrow expected to miss time, Browning will get the keys to one of the most talented offenses in the league. He also started seven games in 2023 in Burrow’s absence, averaging more than 19 points. Browning should be rostered in more than 50% of leagues (at least).
Notables Quarterbacks
Spencer Rattler, Saints (6%)
Tyrod Taylor, Jets (0%)
Notable Running Backs
Kenneth Ganwell, Steelers (29%)
Blake Corum, Rams (13%)
Kyle Monangai, Bears (12%)
Chris Rodriguez, Commanders (9%)
Notable Wide Receivers
Elic Ayomanor, Titans (29%)
Romeo Doubs, Packers (23)
Tory Horton, Seahawks (8%)
Dyami Brown, Jaguars (6%)
Tyquan Thornton, Chiefs (3%)
Dontayvion Wicks, Packers (3%)
Notable Tight Ends
Jake Tonges, 49ers (9%)
AJ Barner, Seahawks (3%)
Notable Kickers
Matt Prater, Bills (23%)
Brandon McManus, Packers (18%)
Spencer Shrader, Colts (5%)
Joey Slye, Titans (2%)