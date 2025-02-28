All Hokies

Virginia Tech Women's Basketball: Instant Takeaways from the Hokies loss vs Boston College

Virginia Tech lost on the road vs Boston College.

Nov 10, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies guard Carleigh Wenzel (1) drives to the basket against Iowa Hawkeyes guard Lucy Olsen (33) during the second half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

1. Carleigh Wenzel

Carleigh Wenzel led the way in the first half, scoring a team-high 13 points, grabbing 2 steals, and 1 block. Wenzel finished the game with 19 points, but she struggled in the second half. After shooting 5-11 in the first half, she ended the game shooting 6-19 from the field, but it is important to note that Wenzel tweaked her ankle in the third quarter.

2. Defense

Both teams struggled defensively to start the game, combining for 74% shooting in the first quarter alone. In the second quarter, however, the Hokies went on an 8-0 run to take the lead but ultimately lost it before the end of the second quarter. Both teams ended the first half shooting over 40% from three-point range. Boston changed up the defensive scheme to start the second half, extending its defense, leading the Hokies to be a bit lost.

3. Carys Baker

Baker continued her dominant play on both ends tonight. She finished the game with a team-high 24 points, 8 rebounds, 3 assists, and 2 steals. Baker shot the ball efficiently tonight, shooting 57% from the field and 57% from three-point range, but she missed one of the overtime game-tying baskets.

4. Micheaux Ejection!

Rose Micheaux was ejected in the third quarter for a push and foul language. Fans were confused as there was no accurate indication of a push from Micheaux and she helped score 6 of the team's 27 points in the third quarter.

5. Matilda Ekh

Matilda Ekh came up huge for the Hokies in the second half, finishing the game with 15 points after scoring 2 in the first half, four assists, five rebounds, and three blocks. To end the game, Ekh missed a last second heave to tie.

