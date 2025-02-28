NFL Combine Results - Virginia Tech Defensive Tackle Aeneas Peebles
Today was the official start of the 2025 NFL Draft Combine and defensive linemen and linebackers were first up today. Virginia Tech saw two members of their prolific defensive line from 2024 participate today. Aeneas Peebles and Antwaun Powell-Ryland both had terrific seasons for the Hokies and parlayed that into an invite into the premier pre-draft event in the NFL.
While Virginia Tech had an underwhelming season as a whole, the defensive line was a strong point and the addition of Peebles through the transfer portal was a great pickup. Peebles paired with Powell-Ryland to form one of the strong defensive lines in the ACC.
Peebles started things off with a bang today with a strong 40-yard dash. Here were his results from the day.
Aeneas Peebles 2025 NFL Combine Results:
- Height: 6’ 0 1/2’’
- Weight: 282 lbs
- Hand Size: 9 5/8’
- Arm Length: 31 3/8’
- 40-Yard Dash: 4.94 (1.74 10-yard split)- 4th best among DT's
- Bench Press: NC
- Vertical Jump: 32.5’’ (7th among DT's)
- Broad Jump: 9’ 1’’ (13th among DT's)
- Three-Cone Drill: NC
Here is the scouting report on Peebles courtesy of NFL.com's Lance Zierlein:
Overview
"Even-front defensive tackle who lacks measurables but makes up for it with an off-the-charts work rate. Peebles plays like a boxer who constantly comes forward and keeps the pressure on his opponent. He doesn’t have the length to stack and secure gaps as a read-and-react defender, but he can play in the gaps and up the field. He’ll fight hard, but he has no real chance against NFL double teams. However, he consistently battles his way off single blocks and toward the ball. He has an eclectic rush package fueled by motor, power and elusiveness that could translate. He has a decent chance of outplaying his draft slotting if teams get too hung up on his measurables and fail to trust their eyes."
Strengths
- Adequate first-step quickness with good pad level.
- Great pound-for-pound strength with above-average contact balance.
- Plays with eyes, hands and feet to make plays between the tackles.
- Chalked up above-average pressure rate for an interior rusher.
- Relentless effort brings sacks with secondary rush.
- Do not sleep on his silky smooth spin counter.
Weaknesses
- Plugger body type, lacking NFL mass as an inside prospect.
- Short arms are unable to punch, press and lock out blocks.
- Unable to hold his ground against a committed down block.
- Could have issues getting to rush counters against NFL length.
