2025 ACC Basketball Spring Reports: A look into each ACC teams, status headed into the Summer
With the last college basketball season well past being finished, the ACC has further been revamped.
Last season, the ACC sent just four teams: Clemson, Duke, UNC, and Louisville. While Duke made it to the Final Four before falling to Houston, it was clear the ACC lacked what it took to be the nation's "top dog."
Every rating below is taken from 247Sports
Boston College
The Eagles have brought in four players in the portal, each rated three stars and two of whom, Aidan Shaw and Jason Asemota, came from power conferences.
Head coach Earl Grant spent last season planted at the bottom of the ACC, finishing just 12-19 following a wrenching amount of transfers that departed the year before.
It is hard to see the Eagles reaching the heights of 20 wins they hit in 2023-24, and expect them to see Grant's squad towards the bottom again.
California
Golden Bear head coach Mark Madsen has reeled in an impressive transfer class, bringing in five four-star transfers, including former Hokie John Camden.
Madsen has gone 27-38 in his two years at California, leaving room for obvious improvement, however, Cal is reeling off losing star player Andrej Stojakovic.
Stojakovic transferred to Illinois, leaving a desperate need for a player to cover up for the nearly 18 points.
Clemson
Brad Brownell has spent 15 years as a Tiger. In each of their last three years, Clemson has surpassed 20 wins and has brought Clemson to five different NCAA Tournaments. However, since a first-round loss to McNeese State, Brownell lost eight players. While Clemson tallied six transfers, including five four-stars.
Brownell will still have heavy expectations as he has shown recently that he can deliver, so it will be important for him to adjust to next season's expectations.
Duke
It is acceptable to understand that the Blue Devils still have a sour taste in their mouths. After all, a loss to eventual national runner-ups, the Houston Cougars will be echoed until Jon Scheyer can get Duke back to the championship podium.
Thus far, through the portal, Scheyer's squad has only raked in two portal additions, yet per usual, Duke tallied the second-best recruiting class in the nation with the coveted Boozer twins, and power forward Nikolas Khamenia.
Florida State
New head coach Luke Loucks is dealing with a chopped and changed Seminole squad.
Loucks spent time in the NBA as an assistant with the Sacramento Kings, Golden State Warriors, and the Phoenix Suns.
Prior to that, Loucks played three seasons in Europe and one year in the NBA Development League after a career at FSU.
Yet the biggest task Loucks will have to deal with is replacing Jamir Watkins. Watkins marked a near 43% from the field along with just over 18 points per game. Watkins entered the portal and was granted a rare five-star ranking.
Loucks has been able to recruit six four-star transfers, catapulting the 'Noles back in the race for an improved ACC season after 17 wins last year.
Georgia Tech
Damon Stoudamire has compiled a 31-35 record as Georgia Tech coach, while dealing with sub-par rosters during his two years at the Georgia-based school.
Stoudamire lost guard Naithan George. George is one of the nation's best playmakers, as he averaged over six assists per game. George moved to ACC school Syracuse.
The Yellow Jackets brought in three transfers, with the highest rated being Peyton Marshall, who totaled a .93 rating.
Louisville
The Cardinals have been on a roll.
Pat Kelsey has flipped Louisville back into their perennial powerhouse status. In Kelsey's sole season, Louisville finished with a 27-8 record. During the season, the Cardinals reached as high as 10th in the AP Poll.
Kelsey has not stopped there. Louisville brought in five-star transfer Adrian Wooley, with four stars Issac McKneely and Ryan Conwell also joining the ranks.
The stars may be the limit for Kelsey and his star-studded squad, yet now there will be a target on the Cardinals who will be earmarked by any ACC school looking to make a name for itself
Miami
After a year that saw the Hurricanes allow their most points per game since 1988 (80.6). Miami is looking to reset since the departure of legendary head coach Jim Larrañaga. The Hurricanes are enlisting former Duke assistant coach Jai Lucas.
Thus far, Lucas has reeled in five transfers from power schools, including five four-star transfers. While Miami will likely be spending a couple of years rebuilding with a new squad, Lucas will be under pressure from the get-go.
NC State
The Wolfpack made the ambitious decision of hiring former LSU coach Will Wade. Wade has already raked in eight years with over 20 wins, over the course of his time at VCU, Chattanooga, LSU, and McNeese State.
Wade will have to manage without star center Brandon Huntley-Hatfield. NC State has acquired six transfers thus far, leaving Wade with a number of talent headed into his first season in a weakened ACC.
North Carolina
Hubert Davis endured a mixed bag during his time as UNC coach. In all four of Davis's seasons, the Tar Heels have eclipsed at least 20 wins. However, UNC has largely been out of the limelight since Davis' year-one National Championship runner-up appearance.
Davis recruited one of the best centers in the portal, with Henri Veesaar, who came to the Heels from Arizona, while also ringing in the sixth-best recruiting class in the nation, bringing in five-star Caleb Wilson, and four stars Derek Dixon and Isaiah Denis.
Notre Dame
The Fighting Irish have struggled since former coach Mike Brey left the Irish. Micah Shrewsberry took the reins of Notre Dame.
While Shrewsberry has compiled just 28 wins in his two years, his recruiting has done anything but reflect a meddling ACC school. Each of Shrewsberry's four recruits is within the top 120 players in the nation.
The Fighting Irish will also be attaining transfer Carson Towt who is a three-star forward out of Northern Arizona.
Pittsburgh
The Panthers have long been led by Jeff Capel. Capel joined Pitt before the 2018-19 season, and while results on paper have not always been consistent. The Panthers have reached 20 wins in two of the last three seasons.
Capel has enlisted two Iowa State players in Nojus Indrusaitis and Dishon Jackson. However, it will be a tall task to replace guard Jaland Lowe, who transferred to SEC all-star Kentucky.
Southern Methodist University
The Mustangs have been on a steady roll since a promising year-one in the ACC. Under head coach Andy Enfield, SMU propped a 24-win season.
Since then Enfield has signed three recruits, each inside the top 110 of players in the nation. Enfield also brought in two four star transfers and are on path to an improved season two.
Stanford
The Cardinal are marshaled by Kyle Smith. Smith is in his second year in Northern California. In Smith's first year, Stanford went 21-14, marking an impressive first year.
Smith has marked a class filled with two four-star recruits, in what is bound to be a second promising year for the rising Smith.
Syracuse
Year three is make or break for Syracuse coach Adrien Autry, despite a year one that saw the Orange finish 20-12. In Autry's second year, the Orange went 14-19, taking a step back.
The highlight of Syracuse's transfer class is Naithan George, the former Yellow Jacket.
Two of Syracuse's four transfers are within the top 35 recruits in the nation.
University of Virginia
New Cavalier head coach Ryan Odom has impressed in his short spell at UVa. The Cavs bring in a transfer class that stars Jacari White and Ugonna Onyenso.
Odom has also tallied Virginia native four stars Chance Mallory and Silas Barksdale.
Virginia Tech
Head coach Mike Young has enlisted transfers Izaiah Pasha and Amani Hansberry. Pasha starred at Delaware, becoming a key piece for the Blue Hens. Young also recruited Christian Gurdak, Sincere Jones, Antonio Dorn, and Solomon Davis, with fellow transfer Jailen Belford from UNLV.
Wake Forest
Forbes is entering his sixth year as a Demon Deacon. Forbes has recruited four star transfers, with two of which being rated .93, Forbes also has rung in Isaac Carr, who is rated as the 139th best player in the class of 2025.
The former East Tennessee State coach has steadily improved a Wake Forest team that had been out of the spotlight for some time, yet last year was not the season Forbes wanted, making the 2025-26 season one that sees the Deacons must push for the NCAA Tournament.
