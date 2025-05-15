Virginia Tech Football: Are the Hokies Better or Worse at Special Teams Compared To Last Season?
Virginia Tech has long shared a history of producing elite play in the third phase. Recently starring names most recently Joey Slye, who is currently kicker at the Tennessee Titans.
While Virginia Tech's illustrious "Beamer Ball" history was predicated on aggressive punt blocking schemes, and sellouts to get a finger on any punt or field goal, today we are going to be looking at punters, kickers and those on the return team to analyze where they stand in comparison to last year.
At punter, the Hokies are losing former All-ACC punter Peter Moore. Moore tallied 18 punts inside the 20-yard line last year, while averaging over 44 yards per punt.
Replacing Moore is redshirt senior Nick Veltsistas. Veltsistas chose a preferred walk-on opportunity with the Hokies over scholarship offers from Air Force and Army and preferred walk-on offers from Liberty and Nevada.
At the kicker position, will be John Love. The redshirt junior established himself as consistent utility for at times, a struggling Virginia Tech offense. Love has twice finished inside the All-ACC Honorable Mention team. Love marked 16-18 from his field goal attempts last season, and finished the year with a perfect 42-42 from PATs.
Love tallied a 57-yard field goal against the Miami Hurricanes last season, exhibiting his ability to tick the desire boxes of a high-level kicker in collegiate football.
The lead returner for the Hokies will likely be Tucker Holloway.
Tucker Holloway’s 2024 season was cut short after an injury in the spring, which kept the season in question until late in the year. Pry commented on the injury, saying,"He’ll be questionable for the season. And I say that because of the injury and I say that because he has a redshirt available, which he and I have already discussed, and we [will] kind of just let things play out and see what direction we go."Ultimately, the right knee injury was just too much to overcome.
Holloway, the punt returner and wide receiver, was a huge piece to the 2023 Virginia Tech team. He finished top ten in the nation in yards per punt return, and now he could easily slide back into his role of punt returner as Jaylin Lane, the Hokies’ returner in 2024, recently was selected in the NFL Draft.
Overall, the Hokies will likely be a bit stronger than last year. While at punter, the Hokies will take a step back without Moore. However, Love will probably grow stronger with his long-range kicks, or at least that is the hope.
Even though Holloway missed all of last season, he will be a key piece to all the Hokies do next season, as Holloway returns from his 2023 All-ACC Third Team Punt Returner season a couple of years ago.
