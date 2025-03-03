Virginia Tech Baseball: Hokies fall short against ECU Pirates
Cameron LeJeune made his first start for the Hokies and teamed up with Grant Manning to hold the Pirates scoreless for four straight innings. LeJeune did not allow a single hit, and Manning recorded a season high of nine strikeouts.
Unfortunately for Tech, Lance Williams and Ethan Young were just as strong from the bump, resulting in a tied score of zero until Alex Bouche homered to left field, scoring two for the Pirates.
Although the first four innings were scoreless, they were far from uneventful. In the top of the third, Clay Grady reached first on a fielding error by shortstop Bouche. Grady attempted to steal second, but was caught. In the process, Grady slammed shoulder-first into second-baseman Dixon Williams. Grady was removed from the field by the medic team and did not return to play.
Responding to Bouche's homer in the bottom of the fifth, Sam Tackett singled down the left field line, scoring David Lewis and cutting the Pirates' lead in half. However, Young and Brad Pruett continued to halt the Hokies at the plate, each striking out six and allowing only three hits combined.
The Pirates packed a punch in the bottom of the eighth to secure a 6-2 victory over the Hokies. Fresman Braden Burruss knocked in a two-RBI double, his first double of the season, and was then able to score off a wild pitch.
A sour note to end the Keith LeClair Classic on after dominating in their previous two games. However, the Hokies will have the chance to get back into the win column on Tuesday, March, 4. Tech will return home to English Field at Atlantic Union Bank Park to take on Norfolk State. First pitch is set for 4 PM EST.
