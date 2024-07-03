Analyst Gives Realistic Expectations for Each of Virginia Tech's Incoming Transfers for the 2024-2025 Season
It has been a busy offseason for Virginia Tech Basketball. The Hokies have brought in five transfers this season and each of them could have a different role on the 2024-2025 team. Virginia Tech is hoping to get back to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since the 2021-2022 season, where they lost to Texas in the 1st round. The Hokies had to replace seven outgoing transfers this offseason.
So what should be the realistic expectations for each of these incoming transfers? 247Sports analyst Isaac Trotter broke down the expectations for each of Virginia Tech's incoming transfers for the upcoming season:
Hysier Miller, from Temple
Expected role: Starting point guard.
"Miller is a gunner. He was not efficient at the rim (43%) or from 3-point range (29%), but Miller had to be the engine of Temple's offense. He's very shifty and can make every shot on the floor, but Miller's probably at his best when he uses his deceleration to clear space in the paint. The 6-foot-1 lead guard will have to carry the load for Virginia Tech almost every night. It likely won't be highly efficient, but he's an ACC-caliber lead guard. There's no doubt about that, and when he gets rolling, there's nothing you can do about it."
Jaden Schutt, from Duke
Expected role: Potential starting shooting guard.
"Schutt never found his footing at Duke, in large part due to the talent-laden roster, but he's also coming off a major knee injury. That might temper expectations for Year 1 at Virginia Tech, but it's still clear why Schutt was such a big priority for Mike Young and this staff. He offers real upside as a 6-foot-5 sniper with three more years of eligibility remaining. Schutt hasn't played double-digit minutes since Feb. 6, 2023. It's been a minute."
Ben Burnham, from Charleston
Expected role: Likely starting forward.
"Burnham was a huge piece of Pat Kelsey's very good Charleston teams. The 6-foot-7 forward just knows how to play. He's a 35% 3-point shooter who also shot close to 60% at the rim. That'll work. He also has an excellent feel for space and angles, and he'll be a good team defender. Burnham looks like a plug-and-play starter."
Toibu Lawal, from VCU
Expected role: Likely starting forward.
"Only 17 players in college basketball had more dunks than Lawal (70) last year. He's a big-time athlete who will help out on the glass and protecting the rim ... when he isn't in foul trouble. Virginia Tech's frontcourt athleticism last year left a ton to be desired. That won't be as much of a problem with Lawal, but his skill level has to improve. That's where Young should be able to help out significantly."
Rodney Brown Jr., from California
Expected role: Wing rotation, potential starter.
"Brown certainly has some tools. He's a legit 6-foot-6 and he shot nearly 40% from 3-point range last year on 58 attempts as a freshman. That alone should get your attention. But Brown has some work to do, especially with his body. He's a string bean. If Virginia Tech can get multiple years out of him, that'd be enormous. The Koby Brea, freshman-ear comp on KenPom is an eyebrow-raiser."
I think that Miller has a chance to be very impactful for the Hokies this season if he can improve his shooting numbers. I think he is going to be able to get open shots for his teammates and help elevate the ceiling of the offense. If Brown can get stronger, there is a lot of potential there as well, especially with his three-point shooting numbers.