Everything From Virginia Tech Women's Basketball HC Megan Duffy At Tuesday's Press Conference
Virginia Tech women's basketball head coach Megan Duffy spoke to the media inside Cassell Coliseum today; here's the entirety of what Duffy had to say:
Opening statement:
"Good afternoon, everyone. I thought we'd get everybody together, just talk a little basketball. I feel like myself and our coaching staff and players have been head down working and grinding through multiple practices and months of preparing. So, we thought we'd get our heads out and start talking about [how in] a week from now, we'll be playing and really thrilled about this team and just to get the college basketball season going."
On what Duffy's starting five would be:
"Well, we won't say anything about our starting five until that 10 minutes before the game. But what I do know about this group is they've been hungry. They've been working extremely hard. I think the concept coming into this season where we had to blend a lot of new players together. So, seven new ones and six returners. So, players come in at different different spots. Whether it's just being new to the system, a year older, a freshman that's just trying to get acclimated to college basketball. So, our goals month-to-month, now a week out, is to just keep blending that chemistry and stick to our standards every day."
On what Duffy and Co. learn from the preseason scrimmages:
"We do a few things. We always do an inter-squad scrimmage against each other and then our guy practice players earlier in the preseason. And you just have some film, you bring some referees in. It feels a little bit more like real life. And then, every year, you get to choose whether you want an exhibition game, if you want a couple closed scrimmages, if you want a mixture of both. And we got to scrimmage two two teams and I felt, man, the the value of it was tremendous. I got to try different lineups up out. I got to [try] different quarters, test different things within our offense. Defensively, we talked a lot about, from summer to now, where our defense and rebounding has to be. And then when you get it on film, it's really good to put that light on mentality, right, to kind of back up what you've been talking about. So, it's so valuable. Winning, losing doesn't matter in those moments. It's about finding that chemistry like I mentioned before. And I think the fun part after this weekend of being done with those is, now we got to turn the page into [the fact that] the next one's going to be real and opening up in Cassell and what it means to protect our home floor and just have a different energy about ourselves when you open the season for real."
On if it's a good opportunity to walk through a game day atmosphere:
"I think sometimes you think, moving from Year 1 to Year 2, you can just kind of keep it going fluidly that 'Just, OK, it's the next step', but really in so many ways, you're starting new every season. And we did a lot of things over the last month or so to try and simulate a game, even going on the road at a scrimmage, practice and being in the hotel and watching film and pregame rituals, those type of things to just get the players comfortable, especially if they're they're a freshman or coming in from a new school. Our returners are pretty set with, you know, what that looks like. Some coaches wear practice jerseys, some wear the actual jerseys. We did both in our two scrimmages. So, there's just small things that just try and make it feel like, 'Okay, we're getting closer.' So, they're excited. And we got a couple new uniforms this year. So, I think the girls are excited to to test them out before real games start next week."
On how the newcomers and returners have bonded and played together in practice:
"I think back when we got the roster set in the summer, it was all about coming together, building relationships. Before we talked X's and O's and starting lineups and all the things that will matter here pretty soon, it was like, 'How do we get to know each other? How do we bond? How do we know our strengths and weaknesses?' And those will continue to change as as you spend more time with each other. So, that was ultimately our most important thing this summer. And then again, once you get into fall, it becomes a little bit more strategic and tactical things and the competition of playing against each other, playing against boys, playing against another opponent. And I think one of the things I challenged our coaching staff with is we can't get too far ahead with a group of new players and even returning players who, yes, they have experience now, but you have to fall in love with that process of those small things. And your preparation of getting in the gym and taking care of your body and your mind and all those things come into play. So, you're almost resetting yourself, whether it's with new players or building with those returners. And once you have that foundation, I think then you can get into the the grit and grind of competing and mixing it up and just those competitive moments with basketball. But that foundation definitely has to be set. And some of the things I've learned in my coaching career is, you have to keep going back to those identity things and those process moments where we'll make or break you when you get into a tough moment in the season or you lose a game or you're feeling pretty good about yourselves because you're on a streak. [It's about figuring out] how to stay, stay steady in this marathon of a college basketball season."
On forward Carys Baker, in regards to her growth both on and off the court:
"I think all of our returners have a different level of confidence. I think they are all willing to be better leaders this year. They're working really hard at their leadership skills. Carys, I thought had a tremendous season last year, where she was in that starting lineup, played, some pretty heavy minutes, a lot of responsibility on both ends of the ball. I thought she had some tremendous statistics, throughout the ACC play especially. And then again, you reset into a new season. And it's so important to remember the things you do well. And Carys is a type she always wants to get better at something. She always wants to attack, to raise her level even one more notch. And I think for us, it's just keeping her steady in the process. Just adding a couple little things to her game that will help her be even more dangerous on the offensive side. And then one of the things she's come to us about is that she wants to be a little bit better of a two-way player, meaning she's going to defend the other team's best player and then obviously have to score for us. And just that preparation to do that night in and night out with our team is something I think we're excited to see how that unfolds. She's doing all the right things to be in position to do that and help our team be successful."
On having guard Samyha Suffren back from last season's season-ending shoulder injury:
"Yeah, I'm just thrilled for her. All right, we've talked a lot with Samyha of just the gratitude to be back. The shoulder surgery and injury she had last year was just long and tedious and you couldn't speed up the process. And so, now for her to be in practice every day with her teammates, just growing as a young player, I think people forget how young she really is, still. And so, just getting her those reps in practice and scrimmages and then obviously when games start next week. But it's just a joy that we get to see her out there and she's working every day to try and improve. Her speed, athleticism and spirit for the game will be a great addition to our team this year."
On winning in spite of a size disadvantage:
"Yeah, I think my teams historically have been as tough as we can get, right? Tough as nails. And whether you have a 6-3 post player or a 6-foot-2 post player or a scrappy guard or a long wing, it's about the mentality you show up with on the court. So, you know, the additions of Aniya Trent, Amani Jenkins, Kilah Freelon, three very different players in that forward position, but all are going to be able to add huge things for us, whether that's a big offensive rebound, whether that's blocking a shot, physical play. And again, when you look at our league, you have to really kind of play that chess match with other teams, of the styles that are going to be some of the best teams in the league. How do you counter that? How do you supersede that? And so, I'm really, really happy with where we are with that. I think the big thing with our freshmen, they're just going to have to get experience. And then somebody like Kilah Freelon, I think the fans are going to absolutely love her. She's like the Energizer Bunny. We got to see her, playing against her at Texas Tech last year and just her strong voice on the court. Even when she was out in the scrimmage the other day, she had some of the best bench celebrations, just getting her teammates hype. And that's a contagious energy, when you talk about a marathon of a college basketball season, that we're going to need her veteran leadership to help Carys and Kayl [Petersen] and then bring Aniya and Amani along during this infant stages of their career."
About where the team stands in regards to defense and rebounding:
"Yeah, I think we've seen a lot of improvement with our defense. I mean, we ripped apart that from last year of just whether we could look at something statistically, our one-on-one defense, rebounding numbers, our ability to get in gaps better, our ability to fight through screens better. There's a physicality to it, there's a mindset about it. And then I think there's experience, right? When you have players who have been in these situations, so much of defense is just even getting your IQ better knowing, 'Okay, I got to be able to guard this type of player one minute and another type of player the second quarter.' And so, just throwing that that young team into that last year. Hopefully, our veterans will prove as games start next week that they're ready for that challenge a little bit better. And then getting new players acclimated to how we want to do things. I think the one thing about both sides of the ball, some coaches are like, 'My defense is ahead of my offense or my offense is ahead of my defense.' I don't really look at that too much. I say we want to equally have them both ready to go. And while I still think we're a work in process because it's still October, I'm encouraged by the mindset of having a little bit more depth, from the guard position and from our forward position to move some bodies in and out that could help that defense and rebounding as well."
On the growth from the team's sophomores:
"I think the the greatest thing about Leila [Wells] and Kayl is, they do the right thing every day. Both of them have moved into some leadership roles for us, meaning they can look out for the freshmen. They know the work it takes. I never have to worry about those two, the way they approach every day. They both got a little bit of experience last year, which is great. Kayl and Leila both look more confident on the floor. I think as freshmen, you're kind of being thrown in the atmosphere, the ACC play, it's a lot. And I think just watching them in the springtime, into summer and now fall, they're just steady. And sometimes just the steadiness of showing up every day allows you to play better. And I think that's the biggest thing we see now. Leila's going to be able to stretch the floor for us from the three-point line. Kayl, she's just kind of that jack of all trades. She'll get a big offensive rebound, she'll knock down a three. For being undersized, she'll score on a 6-4 kid with her hook shot. So, she's fun to watch with just fundamental parts of her game. And so, I think the two of them just being obviously a year older will will help our team with with the depth as well."
On the addition of Hokies alum Elizabeth Kitley as a staff member:
"As a former pro basketball player, you want those women to to play basketball as long as they can. And we're rooting so hard for Liz's professional career. She's got to rehab a little bit in this kind of offseason. And I kind of got wind that she was potentially not going to go overseas and play like a lot of pros end up doing in their offseason from the WNBA. And we started talking about potentially some different opportunities here and you know what she would be interested in. And the rumor mill around here is so crazy sometimes. I thought maybe she'd be a a doctor someday and she's like, 'Nah, coach, I think I just want to kind of see what the sports world's like a little bit.' And so, that just led to some different conversations about being in TV and radio and maybe doing your guys' job someday. And then, I don't know if she's quite ready for all the coaching because I think she understands what that looks like in our world. But she's going to be great with learning about the business side of this. We got all the revenue share and NIL in college athletics that's constantly changing. So she's going to be working closely with Stephen Fishler and myself, learning the ropes with that. And like I mentioned, you know, working with ACC Network and ESPN. And then I think that stuff will all be fun for her to put our hand her hands in and see what she likes. But ultimately, the fact that she's going to be a presence here around our players. I'm so big on making sure our players are surrounded by the best people around, whether that's a coaching staff member, whether that's a general manager, our athletic trainer or strength and conditioning coach. and to put Liz in that mix, just to have her knowledge, just being able to ask somebody how their day is and just have real real life experiences of what she went through here, good and bad. Obviously, there was a whole lot of good here. But just to be that mentor in a pretty like laid-back atmosphere with the players is going to be awesome. And when I ended up telling the girls just a few days ago, just the the expression in their faces, whether it was Amani Jenkins, a freshman, or somebody like Carleigh [Wenzel] and Mackie [Nelson] and Samyha and Carys, who played with her for a short time. I mean, it was the joy of like, 'Man, this is a huge, huge boost for our women's program.' And the fact that we can steal her for a little bit here is amazing."
On whether Duffy has a feel for how much she plays Wenzel at point guard, on the wing, off-ball, etc.:
"Yeah, we'll move Carleigh similar to last year. She'll play on the ball, she'll play off the ball. She can play either wing position. She'll be at the point. I I love just the maturity of Carleigh this year. Last year, she's thrust into having to take a lot of shots and defend some of the best players. And I thought she handled it really well and she just has a steadiness about herself so far. She's so open to like 'Coach, whatever you need me to do' on the court. She's worked hard along with our teammates to be in position and I think you guys will like just the maturity of Carleigh this year."
Q: And then what are your expectations for Year 2 here?
"Expectations for me, I just have always been one of those people that puts their blinders on, head down and I just try and work. I think there's so much going around college athletics and you can fall in love with all the narratives around you. My goal has always been to be fall in love with those players, fall in love with the process, fall in love with just the the grind of watching film and getting in the gym with our players and getting on the recruiting trail. So for me, preseason stuff, expectations, we know we want to win. We know we want to be successful. We know we want to be at the top echelon of the ACC. And I think we're on a really good path to be there and get there. And everything else outside of that is just locking into the small details every day."