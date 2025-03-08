Final Score Predictions For Virginia Tech Basketball vs No. 11 Clemson
The final day of the regular season is here. Virginia Tech is trying to position itself the best it can for the ACC Tournament when they face No. 11 Clemson today.
The Hokies have a 24-20 advantage in the all-time series with Clemson after dropping a 72-57 decision on Jan. 25 in Blacksburg in this season’s first meeting. Tobi Lawal produced a team-high 14 points and six rebounds in the setback.
Eleven of the last 14 meetings have been decided by single digits, including the epic showdown in the second round of the 2022 ACC Tournament in Brooklyn, N.Y., where Darius Maddox drilled a 3-pointer as time expired in overtime to propel the Hokies to the 76-75 win. Tech is 7-12 as the road team in the series. Saturday will mark the third time in the last four meetings that Clemson will be ranked in the AP Top 25. The Tigers check in at No. 11 in this week’s poll. Tech is 4-3 when Clemson is ranked. Mike Young earned his 300th career win as a head coach on Nov. 5, 2019 - a 67-60 victory at Clemson. Young is 5-6 vs. Brownell.
The Hokies were unable to guard the 3-point arc against North Carolina on Tuesday as the Tar Heels hit a season-high 15 threes. Their 15 triples tied for the fourth-most by a Tech opponent in the ACC era. The 32-point defeat was the Hokies’ most lopsided ACC loss since they fell by 32 (88-56) to No. 6 Duke on Feb. 21, 2013 in Blacksburg.
“They outplayed us in every facet,” Mike Young said after the game.
The Hokies have gotten extraordinary contributions from their reserves this season. They average 26.8 bench points per game. Tech has combined for 161 bench points in its last four games (53 at Miami, 42 vs. Louisville, 47 vs. Syracuse and 19 vs. North Carolina). VT is on pace to record its best bench points average since 2016-17 (28.6).
As the Atlantic Coast Conference expanded to 18 teams this season, only the top 15 teams will advance to the ACC tournament in Charlotte, March 11-15. Tech is tied for ninth place in the ACC standings at 8-11 heading into the last day of the regular season. VT is tied with UVA for ninth, one game ahead of Pitt, FSU and Notre Dame. The Hokies can be anywhere from the No. 9 seed to the No. 11 seed for next week’s ACC tournament.
Odds
According to Fanduel Sportsbook, Clemson is a 17.5 point favorite in tonight's game and the over/under is set at 137.5
Prediction
Clemson comes into this game as one of the hottest teams in the ACC and they are trying to finish the season strong before competing in Charlotte next week for the Tournament title. Virginia Tech is coming off of a blowout loss to North Carolina, a game that got out of hand in the second half. The Hokies are going to be outmatched in every way in this game today and it is hard to see a real path to victory for Mike Young's team.
Final Score: Clemson 77, Virginia Tech 58
