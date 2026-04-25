Florida Atlantic Transfer Isaiah Elohim Commits to Virginia Tech

Virginia Tech has its latest portal addition. Isaiah Elohim, a 6-foot-5 sophomore guard who averaged 12.4 points and 4.2 rebounds per game at Florida Atlantic this past season, committed to the Hokies on Saturday, he told On3.

Florida Atlantic transfer guard Isaiah Elohim has committed to Virginia Tech, he told @On3.



The 6-5 sophomore averaged 12.4 points and 4.2 rebounds per game this season, shooting nearly 37% from three. Former top-50 recruit who began his career at USC.https://t.co/yTtH8iI8UW pic.twitter.com/tlZ3K15Dno — Joe Tipton (@JoeTipton) April 25, 2026

The numbers tell most of the story. Elohim shot nearly 37% from 3-point range across 32 games for the Owls, providing the kind of perimeter efficiency that Mike Young's system has been built around for years. He began his college career at USC, where he averaged just 5.7 minutes a game for the Trojans. He became a go-to scorer at FAU his sophomore year. That kind of trajectory matters when evaluating what he can bring to Blacksburg next season.

The recruitment carries real pedigree. Elohim was a top-50 prospect in the 2024 class out of California, originally committing to Arkansas before following Eric Musselman to USC. That high school profile, paired with a breakout sophomore season, makes him one of the more attractive portal additions Virginia Tech has landed this offseason. He is not a reclamation project. He is a former blue-chip recruit who finally got consistent minutes and delivered.

At FAU, the production was real. Elohim appeared in all 32 games for the Owls, averaging 12.4 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game while shooting 46.5% from the field and 36.8% from three. That three-point percentage stands out for a Virginia Tech program that has leaned on perimeter shooting under Young but struggled to find consistent contributors from deep in recent cycles. Adding a wing who can knock down shots at nearly 37% gives Young's offense a dimension it needed.

The timing makes sense when you look at what the Hokies lost this spring. Neoklis Avdalas, one of the program's top recruits, landed at North Carolina after just one season. Jaden Schutt is headed to Kansas State. Those are the two most significant departures: guards who logged real minutes and produced. Izaiah Pasha is headed to Duquesne after averaging just 2.0 points in limited action this season, and freshman Brett Freeman, who never played after redshirting, also entered the portal.

The returners give him something to work with. Ben Hammond averaged 13.2 points per game this season and was the team's most accurate 3-point shooter, shooting 43.1% from deep. Tyler Johnson averaged 8.0 points on 53.3% shooting, though a lower body injury limited him to just 17 games. Both are back next season. Elohim slides in alongside them as a proven scorer who has already been through two programs and come out the other side producing.

He started his career at USC, found his footing at FAU and has now made his third stop at Virginia Tech. With four guards gone, the Hokies needed bodies in the backcourt who could produce. Elohim fits that bill.