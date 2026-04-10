Former Virginia Tech Center Antonio Dorn Reveals Transfer Destination

Antonio Dorn is staying in the ACC.

The former Virginia Tech center committed to Wake Forest during an official visit to Winston-Salem, according to Demon Deacon Digest. Jonathan Givony was the first to report the news.

NEWS: Virginia Tech transfer Antonio Dorn has committed to Wake Forest, agents Cüneyt Üngör and Milan Nikolic told DraftExpress.



The 22-year-old German 7-footer played sparingly for the Hokies but has two seasons remaining to make his mark in the ACC. pic.twitter.com/x6wLiqM3qX — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) April 10, 2026

Dorn entered the transfer portal on April 7, one of several Virginia Tech players to depart following a 19-13 season that ended with a first-round overtime loss to Wake Forest in the ACC Tournament. He spent one season in Blacksburg under head coach Mike Young, playing in 24 games with five starts and averaging 2.6 points, 1.8 rebounds and 8.5 minutes per contest.

The numbers don't tell the full story for the 7-foot, 230-pound Hamburg, Germany native. Dorn shot 64.3 percent from the field in his lone season with the Hokies, a mark that put him in the 91st percentile nationally. He was also a force on the offensive glass, posting an offensive rebounding percentage of 15.2 percent, ranking in the 97th percentile in the country. When he was on the court and healthy, Dorn was difficult to deal with around the basket.

Staying on the court was the issue. A back injury derailed a promising start to his season, forcing him out of five consecutive games in December after he had started four straight. He also averaged 7.3 fouls per 40 minutes, a foul trouble problem that limited his impact throughout the year.

He saved his best for last. In his final game as a Hokie, Dorn tied his career-high with eight points and set a new career-high with seven rebounds in the ACC Tournament overtime loss to Wake Forest. There is something fitting about his best college game coming against the program he is now joining.

Dorn arrived at Virginia Tech after five professional seasons in Germany, most recently playing in the country's second division. Under NCAA rules, he entered college as a sophomore in terms of eligibility despite being listed as a freshman on the roster. He has two years of eligibility remaining.

At Wake Forest, he projects as part of a center rotation alongside four-star freshman Gavin Placide. The Demon Deacons are in the midst of their own offseason roster overhaul after a 2025-26 season that saw star guard Juke Harris enter the transfer portal. Dorn gives head coach Steve Forbes a proven interior presence with shot-blocking ability and experience playing in one of college basketball's premier conferences.

For Virginia Tech, the loss of Dorn leaves the Hokies with significant frontcourt questions heading into the offseason. The program is down to five scholarship players in forward Amani Hansberry, guards Ben Hammond and Tyler Johnson, forward Sin'Cere Jones and center Solomon Davis, with Mike Young facing a major roster rebuild ahead of the 2026-27 season.