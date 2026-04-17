Former Virginia Tech Forward Kayl Petersen Announces New School

Virginia Tech forward Kayl Petersen has found her new home. Petersen, a 6-foot-0 forward from Waupun, Wisconsin, is set to play next season at Marquette — the last head coaching stop for Virginia Tech's current head whistle Megan Duffy.

Former #Hokies forward Kayl Petersen has committed to Marquette, per her Instagram. pic.twitter.com/aSxCzXvt4M — Thomas Hughes (@thomashughes_05) April 17, 2026

Petersen is the third Hokie to announce her new school after entering the transfer portal. Forward Carys Baker and guard Mackenzie Nelson previously announced their commitments to Louisville and Clemson, respectively. Petersen is the first outgoing Hokie this transfer portal cycle to not commit to an ACC school.

Two of Virginia Tech's other five portal entrees have not announced their new destinations: guard Sophie Swanson (entered on April 3) and guard Spela Brecelj (entered on April 6).

Petersen played as a reserve for the vast bulk of her two years at Virginia Tech, starting three of the 64 total games she suited up for the Hokies.

In her first year at Tech, she totaled 4.2 points and 2.9 rebounds per game, doing so in 15.8 minutes per game. However, her playing time waned in her second year. Petersen's playing time was cut by nearly a third, decreasing to 10.63 minutes per game in the 2025-26 season.

Petersen scored 17 points against Towson on Nov. 4 to open the season, doing so on 5-of-7 shooting and adding on 11 rebounds for her first career double-double. However, after a 10-point, nine-point outing, her playing time steadily decreased. In the final 10 games of the season, Petersen saw the court for double-digit minutes once, and she did not score more than three points after a four-point game vs. Presbyterian on December 10, 2025.

Petersen rounded out her season witha three-point outing against Oregon in the Round of 64 of the 2026 NCAA Tournament, making one of her three shots. Across the season, Petersen shot 35.7% from the field (25-for-70), 15.8% from three-point range (3-for-19) and 85.7% from the free-throw line (18-for-21). Petersen has two years of eligibility left to use and still maintains a typical redshirt.

Virginia Tech has 10 players on its 2026-27 roster, all of which are confirmed returnees, incoming freshmen or incoming transfers. Here's the full list, sored by eligibility then jersey number:

forward Alyssa Latham (Gr.)

guard Carleigh Wenzel (r-Sr.)

guard Samyha Suffren (r-Jr.)

guard Leila Wells (Jr.)

forward Amani Jenkins (So.)

forward Aniya Trent (So.)

guard/forward Lauren Hurst (So.)

guard Kate Sears (r-Fr.)

guard Kaleo Anderson (Fr.)

forward Arianna Harris-Mott (Fr.)