Former Virginia Tech Guard Mackenzie Nelson Reveals Her Transfer Destination

Clemson's pipeline from Virginia Tech just got a little longer.

Virginia Tech transfer Mackenzie Nelson has committed to Clemson women's basketball, On3's Talia Goodman reported Tuesday afternoon. The 5-foot-8 point guard brings one of the ACC's most efficient distributors to a program coming off its best season in over 25 years.

NEWS: Virginia Tech transfer Mackenzie Nelson has committed to Clemson.



The 5-8 sophomore averaged 8 ppg, 5.7 apg and 1.4 spg this season.



TRACKER: https://t.co/wYv1Ze6704 pic.twitter.com/LoWKI32d20 — Talia Goodman (@TaliaGoodmanWBB) April 14, 2026

Nelson started 32 games for the Hokies this past season and averaged 8 points and 5.7 assists per game, which ranked second in the ACC. The numbers undersell her value. She led the ACC in assist-to-turnover ratio at 2.7, which ranked sixth nationally. She also posted two double-doubles on the year, including 10 points and 11 assists against Virginia in the regular season finale. She will have two years of eligibility remaining at Clemson.

Her shooting efficiency leaves room to grow. Nelson shot just 38.7% from the field and 29.2% from 3-point range this season, but Poppie's system, which emphasizes spacing and ball movement, gives her a real chance to develop that part of her game.

The Virginia Tech pipeline also plays a role. Poppie spent six seasons as an assistant and associate head coach at VT before leaving for Chattanooga in 2022 and eventually landing the Clemson job in 2024. He knows the program Nelson came from inside and out.

Adding to that connection, Cayla King, a four-year starter at Virginia Tech who was part of the 2023 Final Four run, is now a graduate assistant on Poppie's staff. King and Nelson were teammates at Virginia Tech in 2023-24, though Nelson sat out that season as a redshirt. Now on Poppie's staff, King gives recruits from Blacksburg a familiar face on the other end of the phone.

Clemson finished 21-12 this season, posting 21 regular-season wins, the most since 2000, and 11 conference victories, the most since 1988. The Tigers made the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2019 before falling to USC 71-67 in overtime in the first round. Nelson's ability to run an offense, make quick decisions and take care of the ball fits the style that got them there.

The offseason has not been without turbulence for the Tigers. Five-star signee Trinity Jones was released from her letter of intent earlier this month, a significant blow to a recruiting class that had been ranked No. 3 in the country. Three four-star signees remain in the fold in forwards Julia Scott and Kimora Fields and guard Meeyah Green. Adding Nelson to that group gives Clemson an experienced floor general to pair with that incoming talent as Poppie continues to build. The program's rise has been fast. Nelson is another sign of just how real it is.