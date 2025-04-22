Former Virginia Tech Guard Rodney Rice Reveals His Transfer Decision
Former Virginia Tech and Maryland guard Rodney Rice was one of the most sought after guard transfers on the market this portal cycle and he revealed his new transfer decision today. Rice announced that he will be staying in the Big Ten and transferring to USC to continue his college career.
Rice played in only eight games during the 2022-2023 season for the Hokies, averaging 7.4 PPG and 3.3 RPG during that season. He took a big step forward at Maryland this past season, averaging nearly 14 PPG and playing in all 36 games for the Terrapins, who were one of the best teams in the country and made the sweet sixteen this past season.
Mike Young has done a pretty solid job this offseason of adding talent to the Hokies roster:
Virginia Tech has landed a pair of transfers they hope can get them back to competing in the ACC. They have landed West Virginia transfer forward Amani Hansberry and Delaware guard Izaiah Pasha so far from the portal and both players have a chance to make an impact.
Our own Taylor Bretl talked about what kind of skills Pasha will bring to the Hokies in the fall:
"Last season at Delaware, Pasha made an impressive impact with the Blue Hens, earning the Colonial Athletic Association Rookie of the Year. He excelled in the conference tournament, where Delaware reached the finals despite being the No. 12 seed. Pasha earned All-CAA Tournament honors during this strong postseason run, averaging 13.4 points, 6.4 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1 block per game.
In the regular season, Pasha averaged 11.9 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game, shooting 51.7% from the field. While his overall shooting percentage was strong, his three-point shooting — 33.3% for the season — offers room for improvement, something he may focus on under Hokies head coach Mike Young."
Virginia Tech seems to be in the mix for more impact players and let's see what happens as this portal window closes.
Louisville is pacing in front of everyone else, but North Carolina, Miami, and Clemson have all brought in solid classes so far. Miami in particular has done well with new head coach Jai Lucas at the helm.
Wake Forest, Syracuse, Cal, Virginia, Florida State, and NC State round out the top ten, with SMU, Virginia Tech, Pitt, Boston College, Georgia Tech, and Notre Dame following behind. Duke and Stanford remain the only ACC schools that don't have a transfer commitment so far in the portal class.
ACC Team Transfer Rankings (as of 4/22 via 247Sports):
1. Louisville
2. North Carolina
3. Miami
4. Clemson
5. Wake Forest
6. Syracuse
7. Cal
8. Virginia
9. Florida State
10. NC State
11. Virginia Tech
12. Pitt
13. Boston College
14. SMU
15. Georgia Tech
16. Notre Dame
