Former Virginia Tech Head Coach Buzz Williams Hired To Be The New Head Coach At Maryland
Former Virginia Tech head coach Buzz Williams is on the move again.
After spending six years as the head coach at Texas A&M, Williams is going to become the next head coach at Maryland accoridng to multiple reports. Williams never tends to stay at one job too long and is leaving College Station after being there for six seasons.
Williams was of course the head coach of the Hokies from 2014-2019, going 169-100 and appearing in the NCAA Tournament three times. His final season in Blacksburg was his best one, going 26-9 and getting ranked as high as No. 9 in the country.
Before he came to Virginia Tech, Williams was at Marquette, who was a perennial contender in their conference under him. From 2008 to 2014, Williams was 208-139 as the head coach of Marquette, leading them to five NCAA Tournament bids and winning the Big East regular season crown in the 2012-2013 season.
After missing the NCAA Tournament for the first three years that he was in College Station, Williams made three straight appearances and was a No. 4 seed in this year's tournament. Texas A&M defeated Yale in the first round, but lost to Michigan in the second round with a spot in the sweet sixteen on the line. He finished with a 100-69 record with the Aggies.
Maryland is coming off of a sweet sixteen appearance and loss to No. 1 seed Florida. Previous head coach Kevin Willard left to take the job at Villanova and one of the better jobs in the conference opened up. Williams will come in and look to continue that success.
There is no question that Williams is a good coach, but will he stay at Maryland very long? Or will be leave after a certain time, as he did with Marquette, Virginia Tech, and now Texas A&M? Only time will tell, but the Terrapins should be expected to compete for NCAA Tournament bids under him.
