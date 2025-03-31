Virginia Tech Baseball: Hokies Look To Complete Season Double Over Radford
The Virginia Tech Hokies 20-8 (7-5) are set to face in-state rivals Radford Highlanders 12-14 (3-3). Both sides are on different trajectories. Radford is in the midst of a four-game losing streak, which has been separated by a -49 margin.
Meanwhile, Tech is firing on all cylinders. The Hokies are on a five-game tear, which includes a sweep over No.16 Wake Forest, propelling Virginia Tech to third in the ACC, moving the Demon Deacons into fourth.
The two sides met just about a week ago, where the Hokies thumped the Highlanders 6-1. That day, freshman Tech pitcher Chase Swift held four scoreless frames for the Hokies. Swift tallied five strikeouts and allowed just one hit through his four innings pitched. From then on, three other pitchers tallied the remaining five innings.
That day Tech managed just nine hits compared to the seven Radford compiled. However, what impressed many was the Hokies' ability to chip away at Radford. The Maroon and Orange marked four different innings with runs of all kinds, showcasing their versatility at the plate.
As it stands, head coach John Szefc's side is batting the sixth-best in the conference, at a .307 average. In comparison, Radford is seventh in a nine-team Big South with a bleak .276 average to their name. Radford also places eighth in the Big South with 234 hits up against the Hokies who have marked 279 hits which fields the Hokies a sixth-place ranking as of writing.
Virginia Tech holds a 55-16 overall record over the Highlanders, with the Hokies maintain a near-perfect 31-3 home record. Yet, an upset in this clash is not uncommon.
In 2023 despite enduring a horrid season where Radford finished the year 10-45, after a 22-game losing streak Radford toppled the Hokies in a 16-8 win, proving that Tech must keep an eye out.
First pitch takes place at 1 p.m. tomorrow afternoon.
