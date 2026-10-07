Four-Star Class of 2027 Center Tyran Frazier Commits to Virginia Tech

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech men's basketball garnered its first commitment of the 2027 class Tuesday morning: four-star big Tyran Frazier, per Rivals.

NEWS: 4⭐️ Tyran Frazier has committed to Virginia Tech, he told @Rivals. ⁰⁰The 6-foot-9 power forward is a top-50 overall recruit in the 2027 class. https://t.co/rd7M7iPqZC pic.twitter.com/UklXtTSryf — Joe Tipton (@JoeTipton) October 7, 2026

247Sports director of scouting Adam Finkelstein conducted his scouting report of Frazier on July 18. Here's a snippet of what he had to say:

"Frazier is a toolsy prospect with length, athleticism, mobility, soft hands, and comparable natural touch. Standing at 6-foot-8 without shoes, he has broad shoulders, a 7-foot-1 wingspan, and a naturally sturdy frame that is only just beginning to fill-out. He’s a lob threat, rim roller, and emphatic transition finisher. He also has soft hands to come up with tough catches, corresponding touch, and some flashes of developing face-up tools, despite unorthodox natural shooting mechanics."

Frazier is ranked as the No. 59 player in the Class of 2027 by 247Sports, which slots him in as the No. 7 center in the class and the No. 2 player in the state of Missouri. The 247Sports Composite is identical in position/state rankings, except it has him eight spots higher up the national order at No. 51.

"He’s already multi-positional, especially on the defensive end of the floor, and that versatility is only going to grow as he fills out," Finkelstein concluded. "While he owns a great natural frame, his sheer force, and consequent ability to play through contact, is still a work in progress. Even his willingness to be physical, along with his total motor, has fluctuated in the past, but now seems to be trending in the right direction."

Rivals, which lists Frazier as a power forward ranks Frazier as the No. 52 player in the class, the No. 5 power forward and the No. 2 player in Missouri. ESPN, meanwhile, has Frazier as the No. 58 recruit in the 2027 class, slotting him in as No. 13 at his position and No. 3 in Missouri.

Per 247Sports, Virginia Tech was one of eight Power Four schools that offered the 6-foot-9 big, alongside Cincinnati, Miami, Mississippi State, Missouri, Texas A&M, Texas Tech and West Virginia. The Hokies offered Frazier on July 25.

"The bottom line is that Frazier is not a finished product," Finkelstein wrote. "He didn’t have quite the grassroots season he was hoping for – averaging 8.1 points, 3.8 rebounds, 0.4 assists, and 0.3 blocks in just under 17 minutes – and yet he possesses multi-dimensional two-way tools that give him a high theoretical upside if they keep progressing in the years to come."

Frazier's commitment brings Virginia Tech to 15 scholarship players eligible for the 2027-28 season. Here's a look at Frazier's addition plus every Hokies player eligible for the 2027-28 campaign:

forward Amani Hansberry (5-Yr.) guard Jaylen Curry (5-Yr.) guard Ethan Copeland (5-Yr.) forward Miles Heide (5-Yr.) guard Ned Hull (5-Yr.) guard Isaiah Elohim (Sr.) guard Ben Hammond (Sr.) forward Kuol Atak (Sr.) guard Tyler Johnson (Sr.) forward Sin'Cere Jones (Jr.) center Musa Sagnia (Jr.) guard Eltayeb Eltayeb (So.) guard James Caldarella (So.) center Solomon Davis (So.) guard Tyran Frazier (Fr.)