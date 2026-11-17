BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech men's basketball improved to 5-0 Monday night, defeating Richmond 85-68 at Cassell Coliseum. The Hokies led by as many as 20 points in the first half before surrendering a 15-0 run to open the second, allowing the Spiders to cut an 18-point halftime deficit to four.

Ben Hammond and Amani Hansberry led Virginia Tech with 15 points apiece, while Jaylen Curry added 14. Tyler Johnson recorded a double-double off the bench with 10 points and 11 rebounds, helping the Hokies overcome their second-half struggles against the Spiders (3-2).

Following the victory, head coach Mike Young addressed the Hokies' second-half lapse, the development of his backcourt and the challenges awaiting his team at the Charleston Classic. Here are the most noteworthy observations and quotes from Monday's postgame availability:

What happened to Virginia Tech's 18-point halftime lead?

Virginia Tech appeared firmly in control after taking a 41-23 advantage into halftime. However, Richmond scored the first 15 points of the second half, trimming the deficit to 41-38 before Miles Heide's putback ended the scoring drought.

The Hokies responded with a 14-4 run, extending their lead to 55-41 with 13:22 remaining. Richmond never got closer than eight points afterward.

"I don't know. I don't know. It infuriates me," Young said when asked about the slow start. "But we're all susceptible to it. Bad coaching. Got to have them more jazzed up coming out of the locker room."

Young emphasized the importance of establishing momentum during the opening four minutes of each half, something the Hokies failed to accomplish against the Spiders.

"We thought our night was done. It was far from it," Young said. "But again, lesson learned."

How is Young balancing Ben Hammond and Jaylen Curry's offensive roles?

Hammond entered Monday's contest as one of Virginia Tech's most productive offensive players, and his contributions continued against Richmond.

The sophomore guard finished with 15 points and seven assists, shooting 6-of-15 from the field. Curry, meanwhile, contributed 14 points despite missing both of his 3-point attempts. Together, the two accounted for 29 of Virginia Tech's 85 points, although Young acknowledged that their offensive decision-making remains a work in progress.

"We've got to find a happy medium with them with the ball," Young said. "Things get a little quick when we try to get ourselves going instead of trying to get him going, trying to get our team going."

Young specifically referenced early possessions in which Hammond and Curry attempted shots without moving the ball sufficiently. While he doesn't intend to restrict either player's offensive freedom, Young wants both guards to recognize when an opportunity benefits the team rather than simply providing an individual scoring chance.

"I'm not going to handcuff them very much because they are really good scorers," Young said. "But I'm still battling with it a little bit."

What stood out about Virginia Tech's bench production?

Virginia Tech received 29 points from its reserves, compared to just 10 for Richmond. Johnson provided the most complete performance of the group, finishing with 10 points, 11 rebounds, three assists and two steals in 28 minutes.

Efrem Johnson added nine points on 3-of-5 shooting from 3-point range, while Kuol Atak contributed six points on two made three-pointers. Sin'Cere Jones chipped in four points. Young was particularly complimentary of Tyler Johnson, whose contributions extended beyond his scoring.

"We all want one. We all need one or two," Young said. "Just that Tyler, glue guy that does all the things that may not show up in the box score."

Young also praised Atak's perimeter shooting and Jones' energy, calling the latter's performance his best contribution of the season.

How does Young compare this team to last season's?

Virginia Tech's 5-0 start bears similarities to its opening stretch a year ago, including an overtime victory over a high-major opponent on a neutral floor (and a 30-point game from a Virginia Tech player), a (relatively) comfortable victory over an Atlantic 10 team and a 5-0 record heading into the MTE (multi-team event).

However, Young believes this year's roster is further along than its predecessor, particularly regarding chemistry and preparation.

"I think we're much better off than we were a year ago," Young said. "This team is much more connected than last year's team. I can feel it. Our practices are better than last year's team."

"I really like the connectivity of this group," Young said. "It's a long year. Tomorrow's another day."

What's next for Virginia Tech?

The Hokies will travel to Charleston, South Carolina, for the Charleston Classic, beginning with a matchup against Northwestern on Friday, Nov. 20, and ending with Oklahoma State on Sunday, Nov. 22.

"Just continue to get better," Young said. "We're a work in progress. I think Coach Mooney would tell you that his team is a work in progress. We all are."

Young expressed enthusiasm about returning to Charleston; it'll be his third time participating in the Charleston Classic.