Grading The Acquisition of Wing Eltayeb Eltayeb for Virginia Tech

Virginia Tech men's basketball added on another piece to its 2026-27 corps when 6-foot-8 guard/wing Eltayeb Eltayeb committed to the program Sunday. Eltayeb, who shot up seven inches from 6-foot-1, is the first and so far, the only recruit coming to Virginia Tech coming from the high school ranks.

He could enter with five years of eligibility remaining if the NCAA's five-in-five rules play out as anticipated. I don't see that playing much of a role, though, as I anticipate either Virginia Tech redshirting Eltayeb or playing him as one of the backup wings. The guard rotation itself is a stacked one, with Ben Hammond (returnee) and Isaiah Elohim (Florida Atlantic) my presumed starters and both Jaylen Curry (Oklahoma State) and Tyler Johnson (returnee). Here's the current full list:

forward Amani Hansberry (Sr.)

center Miles Heide (Sr.)

guard Jaylen Curry (Sr.)

guard Ethan Copeland (Sr.)

guard Ned Hull (r-Jr.)

guard Ben Hammond (Jr.)

guard Tyler Johnson (Jr.)

guard Isaiah Elohim (Jr.)

forward Kuol Atak (r-So.)

forward Sin'Cere Jones (So.)

center Musa Sagnia (So.)

center Solomon Davis (r-Fr.)

guard/wing Eltayeb Eltayeb (Fr.)

Beyond the guard rotation, Eltayeb's size could enable him to play the three, though the road is crowded there, too. Kuol Atak (Oklahoma transfer) is my pick to start there, with Sin'Cere Jones — he played at the front end of the 2025-26 season, but sustained a season-ending injury after playing 11 games — entrenched with experience. I can see Eltayeb cracking the rotation based on his presumed point guard vision, though an acquisition this late in the recruiting game usually doesn't lead to much immediate playing time.

Eltayeb’s guard-like feel could give him a path to minutes, particularly if Virginia Tech values his passing and perimeter skill at his size. Still, given the timing of his commitment and the number of older options already in place, I think that substantial immediate playing time may be difficult to carve out. Late-cycle freshman additions can become long-term wins, but they are not often asked to shoulder a major role right away. For the long-term addition, however, I see it as a win for Virginia Tech, one that helps it stagger out its graduating classes.

Though the transfer portal is a fickle endeavor, the Hokies are currently set to graduate four seniors after this year, four more the year after, then three and two following the 2028-29 and 2029-30 seasons, respectively. Eltayeb’s grade right now is a mix of long-term intrigue and short-term uncertainty.

Grade: B-