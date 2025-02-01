How To Watch and Listen to Virginia Tech Hokies vs Virginia Cavaliers
Virginia Tech’s season comes to another challenging point as the Hokies will take on their in-state rival, the Virginia Cavaliers in a road matchup.
Toibu Lawal has been far and away the most consistent player on the Hokies’ team this season, averaging 12.8 points per game on 59.6% shooting from the field. Lawal also leads the team in rebounds per game with 6.8.
Issac McKneely has been that guy for the ‘Hoos. The junior averages 13.0 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 3.0 assists. McKneely shoots 43.1% from the field and 43.0% from three. He’s a dynamic three-ball threat who could pose a lot of challenges for the Hokies defense.
Virginia Tech and Virginia have been dealt some really odd circumstances and challenges in their 2024-2025 season, and both of the Commonwealth teams have a record under .500. The Cavs could get back to .500 with a win, and a win for the Hokies would improve their record to 10-12, with a 5-6 record in the ACC.
Both of these schools are coming off of road in-conference wins against Florida teams. The Hokies defeated Florida State 76-66 as an underdog, and the Cavs defeated Miami 82-71 as an underdog. Miami’s season has gone much more negatively than expected, but those wins are still good resume builders for these teams ahead of the final stretch of the ACC season.
This matchup is a toss up in a lot of ways, but ESPN’s BPI gives the Virginia Cavaliers a 69.2% chance of taking down the Hokies at home.
Here’s how to watch and how to listen to Virginia Tech’s duel against Virginia:
BROADCAST INFORMATION
TV: ACC Network
Wes Durham, PxP
Dan Bonner, Analyst
VIDEO STREAM: ESPN.com and ESPN app
RADIO: Virginia Tech’s Sports Network
Evan Hughes, PxP
Mike Burnop, Analyst
LIVE STATS
@HokiesMBB on social media and stats.hokiesports.com
