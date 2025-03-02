All Hokies

How to Watch and Listen: Virginia Tech Women's Basketball vs Clemson

Can Virginia Tech close the regular season out with a win vs the Clemson Tigers today?

Jackson Caudell

Virginia Tech faces Clemson this afternoon
Virginia Tech faces Clemson this afternoon / Virginia Tech Athletic
In this story:

The final day of the regular season is here. Virginia Tech will look to close their regular season strong against Clemson today. The ACC Tournament begins this week and there is still positioning to be done ahead of then.

A win today would be the Hokies’ ninth in ACC play this season, the fifth consecutive season that the program has reached nine or more league wins. The current four-season streak represents the only four such seasons in VT history after joining the ACC in 2004. Secure at least the nine seed in the ACC tournament and automatic qualification to the second round on Thursday, March 6. Tech could also earn the eight seed if Georgia Tech loses at Stanford (4 p.m. ET)

Virginia Tech is 16-14 all-time against Clemson in women’s basketball. In conference games, Tech is 14-8. On the road VT is 6-7 in the series. The Hokies have won five of six games in the series, including last season at Cassell 74-62. Matilda Ekh led all current Hokies in the game with 16 points on the back of four 3-point baskets in that game. The last time that the Hokies visited Littlejohn, they were upset as the No. 7 team in America 64-59. This will be the first meeting with Shawn Poppie at the helm of Clemson. A former VT assistant and later associate head coach, Poppie helped
to transform the Hokies into a winning program. He was at Tech from 2016-17 to 2021-22.

With one final regular season game remaining, the Hokies are looking to improve their position for not just the ACC tournament, but the NCAA tournament in March. Tech currently holds the nine seed in the conference which would mean a bye in the first round of the tournament held in Greensboro. The Hokies are pushing for a fifth consecutive NCAA appearance, which would be a program record for longest streak.

In last Sunday’s win over Cal, the Hokies committed just five turnovers which is the fewest in a single game in program history. Earlier this season they had tied the program record with just six in the win at Pitt. When the Hokies have 10 or fewer turnovers they are 4-0 this season. In wins, VT has 14.2 turnovers per game and in losses 17.5.

Here is how you can watch today's game:

TV: ACC Network Extra

Announcers: Angel Gray and Fallon Stokes

RADIO: Virginia Tech Sports Network

App: HokieSports App

Announcer: Evan Hughes

Live Stats: stats.hokiesports.com

Tipoff Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

Related Links

Virginia Tech Baseball: Hokies continue to dominate in the Keith LeClair Classic

NFL Combine Results- Virginia Tech Wide Receiver Jaylin Lane

NFL Combine: 40-Yard Dash Results Are in for Virginia Tech Wide Receiver Jaylin Lane

Published
Jackson Caudell
JACKSON CAUDELL

Jackson Caudell has been covering Georgia Tech Athletics For On SI since March 2022 and the Atlanta Hawks for On SI since October 2023. Jackson is also the co-host of the Bleav in Georgia Tech podcast and he loves to bring thoughtful analysis and comprehensive coverage to everything that he does. Find him on X @jacksoncaudell

Home/Basketball