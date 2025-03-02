How to Watch and Listen: Virginia Tech Women's Basketball vs Clemson
The final day of the regular season is here. Virginia Tech will look to close their regular season strong against Clemson today. The ACC Tournament begins this week and there is still positioning to be done ahead of then.
A win today would be the Hokies’ ninth in ACC play this season, the fifth consecutive season that the program has reached nine or more league wins. The current four-season streak represents the only four such seasons in VT history after joining the ACC in 2004. Secure at least the nine seed in the ACC tournament and automatic qualification to the second round on Thursday, March 6. Tech could also earn the eight seed if Georgia Tech loses at Stanford (4 p.m. ET)
Virginia Tech is 16-14 all-time against
Clemson in women’s basketball.
In conference games, Tech is 14-8.
On the road VT is 6-7 in the series.
The Hokies have won five of six games
in the series, including last season
at Cassell 74-62. Matilda Ekh led all
current Hokies in the game with 16
points on the back of four 3-point
baskets in that game.
The last time that the Hokies visited
Littlejohn, they were upset as the No.
7 team in America 64-59.
This will be the first meeting with
Shawn Poppie at the helm of Clemson.
A former VT assistant and later associate head coach, Poppie helped
to transform the Hokies into a winning program. He was at Tech from 2016-17 to 2021-22.
With one final regular season game remaining, the Hokies are looking to improve their position for not just the ACC tournament, but the NCAA tournament in March. Tech currently holds the nine seed in the conference which would mean a bye in the first round of the tournament held in Greensboro. The Hokies are pushing for a fifth consecutive NCAA appearance, which would be a program record for longest streak.
In last Sunday’s win over Cal, the Hokies committed just five turnovers which is the fewest in a single game in program history. Earlier this season they had tied the program record with just six in the win at Pitt. When the Hokies have 10 or fewer turnovers they are 4-0 this season. In wins, VT has 14.2 turnovers per game and in losses 17.5.
Here is how you can watch today's game:
TV: ACC Network Extra
Announcers: Angel Gray and Fallon Stokes
RADIO: Virginia Tech Sports Network
App: HokieSports App
Announcer: Evan Hughes
Live Stats: stats.hokiesports.com
Tipoff Time: 2:00 p.m. ET
