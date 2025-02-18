How To Watch Virginia Tech vs Boston College: Tipoff Time, TV Channel, and Odds
After losing to Virginia at home on Saturday, Virginia Tech is heading back on the road tonight to face Boston College. The Eagles have been one of the worst teams in the ACC this season and the Hokies need to win this game to try and stay in the mix for a top-nine spot in the ACC Tournament, which would include a first-round bye. Virginia Tech faces a tough final three games down the stretch and needs to take advantage of matchups like this.
Tech snapped a five-game losing skid in the Boston College series on Jan. 23, 2024, defeating the Eagles 76-71. Hunter Cattoor paced four Hokies in double figures with 17 points on 4 of 6 shooting. VT shot 60.7% (17- 28) in the opening stanza of that game. The Eagles lead the all-time series, 23-14, including a 14-4 mark in games played in Chestnut Hill. The Hokies’ last win at BC came on Jan. 31, 2018, in an 85-80 overtime victory. Kerry Blackshear Jr. (20), Nickeil Alexander-Walker (18) and Justin Bibbs (18) combined for 56 of Tech’s 85 points.
Boston College was the last ACC foe Tech hadn’t beaten under Mike Young’s direction until last season
Tech hits the road for a pair of contests this week – at Boston College on Feb. 18 and at Miami on Feb. 22. The Hokies boast four road wins on the season – their most since the 2021-22 season when they posted seven road victories. Tech has won three straight road contests – at Florida State, at Virginia and at Notre Dame. Its last road loss came at Georgia Tech.
As the Atlantic Coast Conference expanded to 18 teams this season, only the top 15 teams will advance to the ACC tournament in Charlotte, March 11-15. Tech is in a four-way tie for ninth at 6-8 following Saturday’s slate of games. Its two opponents this week are tied for last place in the ACC at 2-12 in league play. Following this week, three of the Hokies’ four remaining opponents rank higher than them in the ACC standings: vs. Louisville (third), vs. North Carolina (sixth) and at Clemson (second).
Odds
According to Fanduel Sportsbook, Virginia Tech is a 1.5 point favorite coming into tonight and the total is set at 142.5.
Here is how you can watch today's game.
How to Watch Boston College vs Virginia Tech
TV: ACC Network
Jay Alter, PxP
Malcolm Huckaby, Analyst
RADIO: Virginia Tech Sports Network
Zach Mackey, PxP
Mike Burnop, Analyst
Tip-off Time: 9:00 p.m. ET
