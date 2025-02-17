Virginia Tech Football: Grading the Hokies’ Hire of Phillip Montgomery as Offensive Coordinator
Similarly to the Hokies’ hiring of Sam Siefkes as defensive coordinator, Virginia Tech seemingly announced their new offensive coordinator hire out of nowhere. The Hokies hired former Tulsa head coach Phillip Montgomery as their offensive coordinator, after rumors circulated revolving other coaches. Not only is this hire unexpected, but it doesn’t fit the same mold of hire that Sam Siefkes held. Siefkes was the prototypical risky coordinator hire. He’s a young innovative coach, who does have coordinator experience, but doesn’t have any close to the level of competition that Virginia Tech faces. Montgomery is essentially the exact opposite of that mold.
Montgomery has OC experience at Houston, Baylor, and Auburn and head coaching experience at Tulsa. This is the northern-most job Montgomery has ever taken. Most recently, he was the co-offensive coordinator of Birmingham’s UFL team, and he’s never coached outside of the Deep South. He started his career as a Texas high school football coach after graduating from Tarleton State, then took a job as Houston’s quarterback coach. From there, he worked his way to become Houston’s co-offensive coordinator. Then Baylor would hire him as a co-offensive coordinator, eventually elevating him to offensive coordinator. Montgomery’s unique work would get him a job as Tulsa’s head coach. After that job, he would transition to become Auburn’s offensive coordinator, and would then coach for the Birmingham Stallions before taking the job at Virginia Tech. Not only is this a shocker for Hokie Nation, but it’s a shocker for Montgomery followers as well. Typically coaches that start in the South, stay in the South. Montgomery has limitless connections in Texas, but it’s time for something new.
Montgomery’s connections in the South allow the Hokies to dip back into the southern recruiting trail, where the best high school talent is on a consistent basis. Now, the Hokies can dip into that talent pool while still keeping Pry on the staff, recruiting will be at an all-time high, hopefully, for the Hokies after this hire.
Montgomery also had some of the best offenses in the country when he was at Baylor. Quarterback Robert Griffin III learned under Montgomery when Montgomery was the quarterbacks coach.
Overall, Montgomery has solid experience as a quarterback whisperer at Baylor and Tulsa and he could work with Kyron Drones for him to have a historic senior season. This is a completely unexpected hire, but a solid one. It doesn’t immediately make the Hokies title contenders, but it’s a start. Montgomery won’t be the most innovative offensive coordinator in the country, but he can get the Hokies to the upper echelon of the ACC. He’s also not the youngest coach available, but that’s probably a good thing. He’s got experience working with football players at all ages. He’s a safe hire with some high upside, I think it checks all the boxes, and it’s exactly what the Hokies needed at offensive coordinator.
Virginia Tech On SI Grade: B+
Additional Links:
Virginia Tech Football: Hokies Officially Name Phillip Montgomery as Their New Offensive Coordinator
Virginia Tech Naming Phillip Montgomery to Become Hokies' New Offensive Coordinator
ADVERTISING
Virginia Tech Basketball: Hokies NET Ranking Sees Little Change Following Loss to Virginia