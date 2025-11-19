How to Watch Virginia Tech vs Bryant: Tipoff Time and TV Channel
Tonight. Virginia Tech is looking for a 5-0 start to the season. To do so, they will have to win their first ever matchup with Bryant.
A win tonight would move the Hokies to 5-0 for the first time since 2022-23 and the fourth time in Mike Young’s tenure. If they win tonight, it would extend the Hokies’ winning streak at Cassell to four games. It would be Mike Young’s 110th at Virginia Tech moving him into third place all-time. He’s currently tied with Chuck Noe at 109. It would be Young’s 73rd at Cassell Coliseum in 100 tries and he is 72-27 at home so far in his Hokie career.
Here is how you can watch tonight's game:
Nov. 19, 2025 | 7 p.m. | Cassell Coliseum
TV | ACCNX
RADIO | VT Sports Network
Zack Mackey, PXP, Mike Burnop, Analyst
Hokies continue to win
For the second consecutive week, VT is receiving a vote in the AP Poll. The last time that the Hokies appeared in the Poll was Dec. 19, 2022 at No. 21. The Hokies have won the turnover battle in all four of their games this season. In four games this season, the Hokies have had four different athletes lead the team in scoring. After Jailen Bedford scored 21 vs. Charlotte, the squad has three different athletes who have scored 20+ in a game (Tobi Lawal and Neo Avdalas). Lawal has posted two or more blocks in each contest this season
The big story of Virginia Tech's season continues to be the play of Neoklis Avdalas, who has been one of the most impactful players in the country so far this season.
Avdalas signed with Virginia Tech for the 2025-26 season after withdrawing from the 2025 NBA Draft, where he was projected as a potential second-round pick. He was named a 5-star recruit, making
him the second highest-touted recruit in program history, trailing only Dorian Finney-Smith. Avdalas also brings ample pro experience, starting his career with Greek powerhouse Panathinaikos, and later playing for ASK Karditsas and Peristeri B.C., competing against top European professionals.
He impressed scouts at this year's NBA Draft Combine with back-to-back impressive showings, including a 13-point, 9-rebound, 5 assists, 2 blocks performance. Also, this past summer, Avdalas averaged 14.0 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 8.0 assists per game at the 2025 FIBA U20 EuroBasket
tournament.
Can Virginia Tech continue to win tonight?